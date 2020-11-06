Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

All of St. Louis Is Laughing at this Joke About Donald Trump

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 8:53 AM

click to enlarge PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR


A hilarious Facebook status is going viral locally, and all of St. Louis is cracking up.



Facebook user Tonia Denee posted a status on Wednesday that summed up the current feelings on Donald Trump’s chances of reelection while referencing one of our major highways.

Presidential candidates need to win 270 electoral votes to win an election so all of the news lately has been focused on “getting to 270.”

But in St. Louis, “270” is the name of one of our highways, so “getting to 270” means something else entirely. Denee nailed it with this status:


Only way Trump is going to get to 270... if he come down Halls Ferry and jump on at Dunn Rd

Posted by Tonia Denee on Wednesday, November 4, 2020



Twitter user @jalenmosby retweeted her status, and it’s going viral locally. This is the kind of thing that circulates easier on Twitter than Facebook, so both social media companies are lit up with retweets and reposts of the 270 joke.


While we all wait anxiously to find out the results of this election, this is the kind of stress reliever that we need. Keep ‘em coming, St. Louis.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Charles Poll Worker With COVID-19 Worked Election Day and Died Read More

  2. A Terrible, Familiar Story of Abuse Read More

  3. As Trump Tweets About Voter Fraud, We Asked Experts to Clear Up the Misinformation Read More

  4. Judge Rejects Stenger Pal's Request for 'Compassionate Release' Read More

  5. Resistance Meets Uncertainty on Election Night in St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation