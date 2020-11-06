All of St. Louis Is Laughing at this Joke About Donald Trump

Only way Trump is going to get to 270... if he come down Halls Ferry and jump on at Dunn Rd Posted by Tonia Denee on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

St. Louis people look at this 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EsnDq1M9lb — Jalen (@jalenmosby) November 5, 2020

A hilarious Facebook status is going viral locally, and all of St. Louis is cracking up.Facebook user Tonia Denee posted a status on Wednesday that summed up the current feelings on Donald Trump’s chances of reelection while referencing one of our major highways.Presidential candidates need to win 270 electoral votes to win an election so all of the news lately has been focused on “getting to 270.”But in St. Louis, “270” is the name of one of our highways, so “getting to 270” means something else entirely. Denee nailed it with this status:Twitter user @jalenmosby retweeted her status, and it’s going viral locally. This is the kind of thing that circulates easier on Twitter than Facebook, so both social media companies are lit up with retweets and reposts of the 270 joke.While we all wait anxiously to find out the results of this election, this is the kind of stress reliever that we need. Keep ‘em coming, St. Louis.