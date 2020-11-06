Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, November 6, 2020

Ex-Ferguson Police Officer Assaulted Handcuffed Man, Feds Say

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 3:35 PM

click to enlarge Ferguson Police Station. - JESSICA LUSSENHOP
  • Jessica Lussenhop
  • Ferguson Police Station.


A former Ferguson police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of assaulting a man who authorities say was handcuffed and "posing no physical threat to anyone."



Ex-officer Jackie Matthews, 63, of Florissant assaulted the man, who is identified only by his initials in court documents, during a March 13 arrest, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney's Office. Matthews is accused of then trying to cover it up by writing a bogus arrest report.

Matthews was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law (meaning he violated the rights of the handcuffed man to be free from unreasonable force) and one count of making a false record.

Richard Quinn, special agent in charge of the FBI's St. Louis Division, said Ferguson police reported Matthews' behavior.

"I want to commend the Ferguson Police Department for swiftly bringing this matter to the attention of the appropriate authorities," Quinn said in a news release. "By doing so, it demonstrated its commitment to accountability that all professional law enforcement organizations strive for in order to maintain the public's trust."

Together, the charges carry a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
