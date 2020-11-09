St. Louis Private School Students Test Positive After Huge Halloween Party

click to enlarge
-
LEXIE MILLER
-
St. Louis County Sam Page, shown in a file photo, warns more COVID-19 restrictions could be on the way.
A Halloween party with about 200 high school students has led to at least five positive COVID-19 tests according to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
Page says the public health department was made aware of the gathering of students from De Smet Jesuit High School. Everyone who attended the party needs to self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19, he says.
Page made the news public at a press conference this morning, where he warned greater restrictions could come if coronavirus numbers do not improve soon.
America's leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned the coming months will get worse because temperatures are getting colder and the holiday season is right around the corner. Fauci said Americans have to change their behaviors, such as wearing a mask if they aren't already, to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Coronavirus cases in St. Louis County peaked on Thursday at 673, the highest one-day count since testing began in March. Page strongly encouraged residents to limit gatherings to ten people or fewer and avoid personal interactions.
"If this doesn't change a week or two from now and we're standing here with the same rate of increase, then we will have to be considering more restrictions," Page says.
If hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients, he adds, people who suffer from an event such as a heart attack may not receive the treatment they need and result in more deaths.
He recommended anyone who has traveled or who has gone to a wedding, funeral or party to self-quarantine for fourteen days. Residents are urged to remember hands, face and space: Wash your hands, wear a mask in public and maintain space between others when possible.
You can see St. Louis County's daily coronavirus data here
.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.