Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 9, 2020

St. Louis Then and Now: The Riverfront and the Gateway Arch

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 8:23 AM

The Riverfront, 1928

Posted by Vintage St. Louis & Route 66 on Sunday, November 8, 2020


From the days of Lewis & Clark to the floating McDonald’s to the heyday of Mississippi Nights to the legendary visit from Barack Obama, St. Louis’ riverfront area along the Mississippi River has seen it all.



The set of vintage photos above were posted Sunday on the Vintage St. Louis & Route 66 Facebook page. They show the area looked way back in 1928, a full 35 years before construction began on the Gateway Arch in 1963. The riverfront buildings were torn down to make way for the Arch project, but the curve and beauty of the river there has remained the same.

RELATED: 50 Stunning Photos from the Gateway Arch Construction

The first vintage photo above was taken from the area near the Eads bridge looking south toward the Poplar Street Bridge. If you look closely, you can see the tall stacks from the Watco building across the river in Sauget, IL, peeking above the Poplar Street Bridge. They look exactly the same in modern pictures, too.

Check it out:

click to enlarge The view from the Eads Bridge in June 2019 - SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • screengrab via Google Maps
  • The view from the Eads Bridge in June 2019


The second vintage photo above shows the buildings along the river that were commandeered and torn down during the latter part of the 1930s. The foundation of the Arch was laid in 1961 and the construction of it was completed in October of 1965.

Here's a more modern comparison of that angle:


click to enlarge The view from S Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard in August 2019 - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • The view from S Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard in August 2019

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Terrible, Familiar Story of Abuse Read More

  2. Josh Hawley Is Going to Need a Minute With All This Read More

  3. All of St. Louis Is Laughing at this Joke About Donald Trump Read More

  4. Hartmann: Can Greater St. Louis Return St. Louis to Greatness? Read More

  5. Bill Barr Brought His B.S. to St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation