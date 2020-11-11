Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Curbside Farm Animal Adoptions and the Painting Horse

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Adoptions have continued at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, including a curbside option. - THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF MISSOURI
  • THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF MISSOURI
  • Adoptions have continued at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, including a curbside option.


On a typical day at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, the air smells like fresh-cut grass, soggy soil, fresh hay, and a little bit like horse droppings.



However, Becky Krueger, marketing manager, says, “there’s no typical day — every day is different with the animals.”

Krueger may be correct. The 165-acre ranch located a little more than an hour southwest of St. Louis near the small town of Union is home to equines, pigs, goats, birds and even a horse that knows how to paint. Longmeadow was created by the Humane Society of Missouri in 1988 and is now one of the largest, most comprehensive horse and farm animal rescue and rehabilitation centers in the country.

Their latest addition includes eleven horses that were inside a trailer that overturned on Interstate 44 on their way to the slaughterhouse. The rehabilitation process, Krueger says, is intense. Every day, their wounds need to be cleaned and bandages changed. She estimates that it takes multiple people two to three hours to attend to each horse.

This story is not irregular to Longmeadow. In fact, this is how they gained their most famous resident animal. In 2007, after a trailer accident, horses on board were brought to Longmeadow. On-site veterinarians found out that one of the horses was pregnant. Twister soon was born at the ranch and still lives there today.

When Twister is not serving as a “barn buddy” who goes to events and represents the organization, he paints. Volunteers have taught him to hold a paint brush between his teeth, pick out paint colors and create brush strokes on a canvas. Twister's abstract pieces are sold through the ranch’s website to raise money for the other animals.

“He’s wonderful — a very talented artist,” Krueger says, laughing.

Twister at work. - THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF MISSOURI
  • THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF MISSOURI
  • Twister at work.
The pandemic has affected the ranch significantly. They began a Fall Fowl sale in October, where birds’ adoption fees were $5 all month long. Starting in March, Longmeadow pivoted to curbside adoption after shutting down their in-person process.

It’s as easy as pulling your car up to the ranch and loading a goat into your backseat. No, seriously.

Potential adopters can research the animals available on the website, with photos and descriptions of each. After a selection is made and the ranch is contacted, the adoption process takes place over the phone. Adopters then pull their car up to the front entrance of Longmeadow and sign the final paperwork, and just like that, a farm animal is adopted.

“When we closed our doors to the public, we didn’t close our doors to the animals,” Krueger says. Strays, surrenders and large-scale forfeits from various situations still found their way to the Ranch, despite adoptions slowing down for a beat. Longmeadow never denies an animal from their rehabilitation program.

“We knew we needed to get these animals homes when they were ready to be adopted,” she says. Since March, Longmeadow has had 3,300 animals adopted.

Krueger says now is the perfect time to adopt. More people working from home means more face-to-face time to acclimate the animal to their new digs.

“We truly believe these animals are just as important as dogs and cats and companion animals – they deserve our kindness and respect. In turn, they give us so much more,” she says.

In her twenty years of being in the animal welfare business, Krueger simply hopes that Longmeadow can provide “a safe haven for the animals,” she says.
click to enlarge Buzz. - THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF MISSOURI
  • THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF MISSOURI
  • Buzz.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After Trump's Defeat, Sen. Roy Blunt Questions Election Results Read More

  2. St. Louis Private School Students Test Positive After Huge Halloween Party Read More

  3. Hartmann: Big Words About Fraud From Josh Hawley, Who Ought to Know Read More

  4. St. Louis Then and Now: The Riverfront and the Gateway Arch Read More

  5. A Terrible, Familiar Story of Abuse Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation