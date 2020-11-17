Looking Ahead: Farmer's Almanac Predictions for St. Louis This Winter

click to enlarge
Well, we have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that global warming is ramping up to a terrifying degree and the world is screwed. The good news is that, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, St. Louis is going to have a mild winter.
On the winter 2020-2021 forecast map
, the trusted weather source says that the St. Louis area is a cross between “Not so cold, not too wet” and “More wet… than white.”
This is great news for those of us riding out the pandemic in this section of the Midwest. You see, according to the World Health Organization
, cold weather and snow wouldn’t actually do anything to kill the virus, so there’s no reason to wish that we were set to have a harsher winter.
A mild winter, however, might do wonders for our population to help slow the spread of COVID-19. If temperatures are tolerable, people will be more likely to bundle up and meet outside instead of taking the chance of sharing indoor space.
“We predict that recent warming trends will dominate in the eastern and northern parts of the United States in the coming winter,” the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts, “with below-normal average temperatures limited to the western portion of the nation.”
The Almanac also says that “Snowfall will be greater than normal in the Northeast, Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, the High Plains, and northern Alaska and below normal in most other areas that receive snow.”
So send some love to your friends up north this winter. The Almanac says that they aren’t going to be nearly as lucky as we are during these terrible times.
