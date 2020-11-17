Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Man Shot During Carjacking in Central West End, Car Recovered in Illinois

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 1:56 PM

The shooting happened in a popular stretch of the Central West End. - PAUL SABLEMAN/FLICKR

A 22-year-old man was transported to a hospital on Monday night following a carjacking that escalated to a shooting in the Central West End.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night. Police responding to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of North Euclid Avenue found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his arm.



According to an incident report, the victim had been sitting in his car, a 2014 Audi Q5, with two women and one man, all in their early twenties, when three men wearing dark clothing walked up holding handguns.

The men ordered everyone out of the vehicle, police say, and one of them grabbed the vehicle's owner to pull him from the car before shooting him once in the arm.

The shooter then hopped in the Audi and sped away while his accomplices jumped into a nearby white SUV and fled the scene as well.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police found the unoccupied Audi across state lines in the 200 block of Greystone Drive in Alorton, Illinois.

The investigation is ongoing.

