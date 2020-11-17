St. Louis Man Dies Two Months After He Was Shot in Hip

THEO WELLING

St. Louis County police are investigating a fatal shooting.

A St. Louis man who was shot in the hip two months ago has died. Police have classified his death as a homicide.Sterling Beasley, 25, of north city's Columbus Square neighborhood was shot alongside a 41-year-old man on September 10 in the parking lot of the ZX gas station off of Bellefontaine Road in Spanish Lake. St. Louis County police say they think the shots were fired from a distance and Beasley and the other man just happened to be hit. The two men didn't seem to have been targeted, police say.Beasley and the 41-year-old, who was shot in the hand, were treated at a hospital and released. At the time, it didn't seem like their injuries were life-threatening. But Beasley returned to the hospital on November 5, because he was suffering complications from the gunshot wound, police say. He died less than a week later on November 11.Police are still investigating the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210.