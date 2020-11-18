Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Mayor Lyda Krewson Will Leave Office in April
By Doyle Murphy
on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 3:32 PM
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Mayor Lyda Krewson is retiring.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced this afternoon that she won't seek re-election and will instead retire in April.
Krewson, who was elected in 2017 after serving as alderwoman in the Central West End, was the first woman to serve as the city's mayor. She plans to serve out her term.
"Over my remaining term I will continue to focus every day and until the last day on the pandemic, economy and heartbreaking gun violence traumatizing way too many of our families," she said during what was at times and emotional address.
Krewson oversaw the city during a difficult four years, taking heat from activists during police protests and navigating the city's response to the pandemic. She said her decision was not influenced by criticism or a newly passed change to city election rules that will force the top mayoral candidates into a runoff.
This is a breaking story, and we'll update this story with more details.
