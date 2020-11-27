Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, November 27, 2020

Sleeping 13-Year-Old Shot in North St. Louis County

Posted By on Fri, Nov 27, 2020 at 9:09 AM

click to enlarge A thirteen-year-old boy was asleep on his couch when he was shot, police say. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • A thirteen-year-old boy was asleep on his couch when he was shot, police say.


A 13-year-old was asleep on a couch in his hope when he was shot in the arm early this morning, St. Louis County police say.



Police officers were alerted at 5:09 a.m. to the shooting by a nearby ShotSpotter sensor, part of a network that detects gunfire. Officers soon discovered the boy was sleeping in the front room of a house in the 1200 block of Baron Avenue when someone fired into the house from outside.

The house is in a residential neighborhood of wood-frame bungalows in Spanish Lake.

The boy was transported to the hospital, and police say his wound wasn't considered life threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, people can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477(TIPS).

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
