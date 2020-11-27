Sleeping 13-Year-Old Shot in North St. Louis County

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

A thirteen-year-old boy was asleep on his couch when he was shot, police say.

A 13-year-old was asleep on a couch in his hope when he was shot in the arm early this morning, St. Louis County police say.Police officers were alerted at 5:09 a.m. to the shooting by a nearby ShotSpotter sensor, part of a network that detects gunfire. Officers soon discovered the boy was sleeping in the front room of a house in the 1200 block of Baron Avenue when someone fired into the house from outside.The house is in a residential neighborhood of wood-frame bungalows in Spanish Lake.The boy was transported to the hospital, and police say his wound wasn't considered life threatening.Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, people can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477(TIPS).