Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 30, 2020

Driver Kills 14-Year-Old During North St. Louis County Carjacking Attempt, Police Say

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 8:39 AM

St. Louis County police are investigating the fatal shooting. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • St. Louis County police are investigating the fatal shooting.


A 53-year-old driver fatally shot a fourteen-year-old who tried to carjack him early Sunday morning in north St. Louis County, police say.



At 3:47 a.m., county police officers in Jennings were alerted to a shooting at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the driver and the teen. Police say that the fourteen-year-old had run off on foot after he was shot. He was taken to a hospital but died a few hours later.

The boy had an accomplice who escaped, police say. Investigators took two guns from the scene — one from the driver and one from the teen.

Police took the 53-year-old into custody following the shooting and say he is cooperating with their investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 636-529-8210 and ask to speak to investigators. They can also remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) with information.


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services
Best of St. Louis 2020 Sports & Recreation
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cop Charged in Beating Was Investigated for Sexting On Duty Read More

  2. What's Missouri Been Doing During COVID-19? Buying Guns Read More

  3. Feds Won't Seek Death Penalty for Welcome to Sweetie Pie's Star Tim Norman Read More

  4. How St. Louis Overturned an Election — and Why Trump Can't Read More

  5. Sleeping 13-Year-Old Shot in North St. Louis County Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation