Driver Kills 14-Year-Old During North St. Louis County Carjacking Attempt, Police Say

THEO WELLING

St. Louis County police are investigating the fatal shooting.

A 53-year-old driver fatally shot a fourteen-year-old who tried to carjack him early Sunday morning in north St. Louis County, police say.At 3:47 a.m., county police officers in Jennings were alerted to a shooting at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the driver and the teen. Police say that the fourteen-year-old had run off on foot after he was shot. He was taken to a hospital but died a few hours later.The boy had an accomplice who escaped, police say. Investigators took two guns from the scene — one from the driver and one from the teen.Police took the 53-year-old into custody following the shooting and say he is cooperating with their investigation.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 636-529-8210 and ask to speak to investigators. They can also remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) with information.