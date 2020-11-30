Monday, November 30, 2020
Driver Kills 14-Year-Old During North St. Louis County Carjacking Attempt, Police Say
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 8:39 AM
-
THEO WELLING
-
St. Louis County police are investigating the fatal shooting.
A 53-year-old driver fatally shot a fourteen-year-old who tried to carjack him early Sunday morning in north St. Louis County, police say.
At 3:47 a.m., county police officers in Jennings were alerted to a shooting at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the driver and the teen. Police say that the fourteen-year-old had run off on foot after he was shot. He was taken to a hospital but died a few hours later.
The boy had an accomplice who escaped, police say. Investigators took two guns from the scene — one from the driver and one from the teen.
Police took the 53-year-old into custody following the shooting and say he is cooperating with their investigation.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 636-529-8210 and ask to speak to investigators. They can also remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) with information.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: St. Louis news, St. Louis, news, Crime, Gun, Carjacking, Shooting, Teen, Jennings, St. Louis County, Police, Image
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.