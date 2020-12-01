Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

3 Men Shot Inside South St. Louis Bar, Suspect Still at Large

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge Shot Heaven has been the site of two shootings in just over a month. - VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Shot Heaven has been the site of two shootings in just over a month.

An argument at a south city bar late Monday night ended with three men being shot, police say.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting at Shot Heaven sports bar in the Bevo neighborhood at about 11:51 p.m. Monday night. According to an incident report, the suspect in the shooting was acting erratically, and an argument ensued between him and another patron at the bar, a 38-year-old man.



Staff at the bar asked the suspect to leave, and he did — only to return shortly thereafter with a handgun, according to police.

When he came back, police say, he opened fire.

Three patrons of the bar were struck by the gunfire. In addition to the 38-year-old, two other men — one 53 and one 30 — were shot. The suspect then fled the scene in a newer model red Chevy Camaro, police say.

The victims were transported by EMS to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition. A lieutenant at the scene early Tuesday morning told a KSDK photojournalist that the victims suffered "graze wounds."

The suspect, described as 5'8" with balding brown hair, a white tank top and gray or white sweatpants, is still at large. He is wanted for questioning by police.

The shooting comes just over a month after a similar incident at Shot Heaven. According to police, a man was shot following an argument at the bar on October 30. In that case, the victim was walking to his car after leaving the bar when he was shot in the leg. The victim in that shooting drove himself to the hospital.

While not normally germane to these matters, the bar's Yelp reviews are somewhat interesting, all things considered. "Shot Heaven can be classified as one of those bars that is a little bit above the insanity level," reads one, in part, from 2012. "This place is a bit nuts," reads a portion of another, from 2013.

One, from 2008, notes, "I feel like there's going to be gun shots heard any second when I'm in there."

Anyone with information about Monday's shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services
Best of St. Louis 2020 Sports & Recreation
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Driver Kills 14-Year-Old During North St. Louis County Carjacking Attempt, Police Say Read More

  2. Hartmann: Blunt, Hawley and the Cleanup in Aisle 45 Read More

  3. Cop Charged in Beating Was Investigated for Sexting On Duty Read More

  4. Teachers in Missouri Might Die Because Governor Mike Parson Is a Wimp Read More

  5. What's Missouri Been Doing During COVID-19? Buying Guns Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation