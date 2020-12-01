3 Men Shot Inside South St. Louis Bar, Suspect Still at Large

click to enlarge
Shot Heaven has been the site of two shootings in just over a month.
An argument at a south city bar late Monday night ended with three men being shot, police say.
Officers responded to a call for a shooting at Shot Heaven sports bar in the Bevo neighborhood at about 11:51 p.m. Monday night. According to an incident report, the suspect in the shooting was acting erratically, and an argument ensued between him and another patron at the bar, a 38-year-old man.
Staff at the bar asked the suspect to leave, and he did — only to return shortly thereafter with a handgun, according to police.
When he came back, police say, he opened fire.
Three patrons of the bar were struck by the gunfire. In addition to the 38-year-old, two other men — one 53 and one 30 — were shot. The suspect then fled the scene in a newer model red Chevy Camaro, police say.
The victims were transported by EMS to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition. A lieutenant at the scene early Tuesday morning told a KSDK photojournalist
that the victims suffered "graze wounds."
The suspect, described as 5'8" with balding brown hair, a white tank top and gray or white sweatpants, is still at large. He is wanted for questioning by police.
The shooting comes just over a month after a similar incident at Shot Heaven. According to police, a man was shot following an argument at the bar on October 30
. In that case, the victim was walking to his car after leaving the bar when he was shot in the leg. The victim in that shooting drove himself to the hospital.
While not normally germane to these matters, the bar's Yelp reviews
are somewhat interesting, all things considered. "Shot Heaven can be classified as one of those bars that is a little bit above the insanity level," reads one, in part, from 2012. "This place is a bit nuts," reads a portion of another, from 2013.
One, from 2008, notes, "I feel like there's going to be gun shots heard any second when I'm in there."
Anyone with information about Monday's shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.
