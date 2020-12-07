St. Louis Police Identify Man Killed by Officer in South City

click to enlarge GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police say an officer confronted men who'd burglarized the warehouse at 4410 Gravois Ave.

St. Louis police have identified the man who was shot dead by an officer early Sunday morning in Bevo.Mark Brewer, 28, and another man had broken into a warehouse at 4410 Gravois Avenue, according to police. Chief John Hayden told reporters that when officers arrived about 5:40 a.m. they could hear grinding, "some type of power tools being utilized on the inside."Officers began a sweep of the building, eventually finding the men removing items from an electrical box, authorities say. One man fled, but Brewer ran at an officer with a screwdriver, according to the police chief."He charges the officer; that officer fires shots at that individual," Hayden says.Brewer, who lived in the 4700 block of Finkman Avenue in Princeton Heights, died there in the warehouse. Hayden says his alleged accomplice escaped.The officer who shot Brewer is 41 years old with nearly thirteen years on the force.The warehouse sits to the east side of an overpass, just north of Gravois and Taft avenues. Hayden says it is used as a storage space and has frequently been targeted by burglars.The shooting is under investigation by the police department's Force Investigation Unit.