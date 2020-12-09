Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Gun Bought in St. Charles Traced to Wisconsin Killing, Feds Say

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY SMARTERLAM/FLICKR


A Dellwood woman has been arrested after buying a gun in St. Charles that was used two weeks later to kill a man in Wisconsin, federal authorities say.



Laquesha Hardimon, 28, has been charged with making false statements to purchase a firearm.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Hardimon was a "straw purchaser" for the .40 caliber Glock, buying the handgun on October 2 from Kevin's Guns in St. Charles.

The gun later turned up more than 370 miles away at the scene of a murder in Racine, Wisconsin, according to court records. The ATF says a man named Khalil Buckley, 23, fatally shot twenty-year-old Marcus Caldwell on October 17 in Racine.

During the investigation, police found the receipt from Kevin's Guns along with the Glock's packaging and a magazine loaded with .40 caliber ammunition. The St. Charles store had run a background check on Hardimon (her first name is sometimes spelled Laqusha in court records), who doesn't appear to have any felony convictions on her record. The ATF says she also signed documents during the purchase, claiming the gun was for her when that was not her intention.

Instead, the Glock ended up in the hands of Buckley. The Racine Journal reported that Buckley had recently moved to Wisconsin from Missouri. Public records show he previously lived in Spanish Lake.

During the October 17 confrontation in Racine, he argued with Caldwell, a former standout basketball player, before shooting him once in the head, the Journal reported, citing local court records.

Buckley has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free?
For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. What About Eli? Tragedy After a Fiery Roadside Rescue Read More

  2. Meet the Woman Who Oversees Abortions at Planned Parenthood Read More

  3. Police Officer Won't Be Charged in Fatal Galleria Mall Shooting Read More

  4. False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free? Read More

  5. Medical Marijuana Subpoena Possibly Connected to FBI Probe Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation