Gun Bought in St. Charles Traced to Wisconsin Killing, Feds Say

A Dellwood woman has been arrested after buying a gun in St. Charles that was used two weeks later to kill a man in Wisconsin, federal authorities say.
Laquesha Hardimon, 28, has been charged with making false statements to purchase a firearm.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Hardimon was a "straw purchaser" for the .40 caliber Glock, buying the handgun on October 2 from Kevin's Guns in St. Charles.
The gun later turned up more than 370 miles away at the scene of a murder in Racine, Wisconsin, according to court records. The ATF says a man named Khalil Buckley, 23, fatally shot twenty-year-old Marcus Caldwell on October 17 in Racine.
During the investigation, police found the receipt from Kevin's Guns along with the Glock's packaging and a magazine loaded with .40 caliber ammunition. The St. Charles store had run a background check on Hardimon (her first name is sometimes spelled Laqusha in court records), who doesn't appear to have any felony convictions on her record. The ATF says she also signed documents during the purchase, claiming the gun was for her when that was not her intention.
Instead, the Glock ended up in the hands of Buckley. The Racine Journal reported
that Buckley had recently moved to Wisconsin from Missouri. Public records show he previously lived in Spanish Lake.
During the October 17 confrontation in Racine, he argued with Caldwell, a former standout basketball player, before shooting him once in the head, the Journal
reported, citing local court records.
Buckley has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
