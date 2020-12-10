Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 10, 2020

The Riverfront Times Is Seeking Spring 2021 Interns

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge Come work with the Riverfront Times this semester. - RIVERFRONT TIMES
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES
  • Come work with the Riverfront Times this semester.

If you're interested in doing the kind of journalism that people actually want to read, think about applying for an internship with the RFT.

We're looking for smart college students to join us this semester as reporters and photographers. This isn't a busywork internship. You'll be doing the job of telling stories under the guidance of experienced reporters and editors from the start.



We're still in the middle of a pandemic, so everything is a little strange. We're still working remotely for the most part, which means navigating new ways to tells stories while taking steps to keep everyone safe. But we're also hopeful that we'll be able to reconvene at some point during the semester in our brand-new office in the Hill neighborhood. Until that happens, interns will need to be able to adapt to these weird times and follow safety guidelines.

Internships are unpaid, but we're happy to work with your college or university so you can get course credit. We also limit the positions to part-time, between ten and fifteen hours per week. Schedules are flexible.

You don't have to be a journalism major, but experience at your college newspaper helps. For reporters, we're looking for people interested in writing about hard news, food, arts or a combination. Your application should include your preferences. Ranking them isn't a bad idea.

If this sounds good to you, send an email with three writing samples (or examples of your photography), a cover letter and resume to doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com. The deadline to apply is December 23.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free?
For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Meet the Woman Who Oversees Abortions at Planned Parenthood Read More

  2. What About Eli? Tragedy After a Fiery Roadside Rescue Read More

  3. A Child’s Death in Washington, Missouri Changes Community Views About COVID Read More

  4. Gun Bought in St. Charles Traced to Wisconsin Killing, Feds Say Read More

  5. False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation