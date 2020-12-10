The Riverfront Times Is Seeking Spring 2021 Interns

click to enlarge RIVERFRONT TIMES

If you're interested in doing the kind of journalism that people actually want to read, think about applying for an internship with theWe're looking for smart college students to join us this semester as reporters and photographers. This isn't a busywork internship. You'll be doing the job of telling stories under the guidance of experienced reporters and editors from the start.We're still in the middle of a pandemic, so everything is a little strange. We're still working remotely for the most part, which means navigating new ways to tells stories while taking steps to keep everyone safe. But we're also hopeful that we'll be able to reconvene at some point during the semester in our brand-new office in the Hill neighborhood. Until that happens, interns will need to be able to adapt to these weird times and follow safety guidelines.Internships are unpaid, but we're happy to work with your college or university so you can get course credit. We also limit the positions to part-time, between ten and fifteen hours per week. Schedules are flexible.You don't have to be a journalism major, but experience at your college newspaper helps. For reporters, we're looking for people interested in writing about hard news, food, arts or a combination. Your application should include your preferences. Ranking them isn't a bad idea.If this sounds good to you, send an email with three writing samples (or examples of your photography), a cover letter and resume to doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com. The deadline to apply is December 23.