Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Burglar Scores Sweet St. Louis County Parks Pickup

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge Keep your eyes out for this rugged beauty. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY
  • Keep your eyes out for this rugged beauty.


A sharp-eyed thief hit the jackpot, scoring a St. Louis County Parks utility truck during an overnight burglary.



County police report the unknown mastermind also snagged miscellaneous tools in an after-hours intrusion at the county construction garage at the edge of Jefferson Barracks Park at 347 CCC Road. But the prize was the 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado. All white but for an accent of official-yet-tasteful green "St. Louis County Parks" lettering on the door, the pickup boasts a "utility-style" bed with plenty of compartments to keep the newly acquired gear safe and secure.

The county is obviously eager to get this one back. The license plate is a green government tag, bearing number 109270. Police note, "The intentions of the suspect(s) with the vehicle are unknown." That's a fair point. With a truck like that, they could be up to anything: plumbing, electrical or even some light roadwork.

If you know anything, police ask you to call them or, to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
