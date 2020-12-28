Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 28, 2020

Three Killed in Separate Shootings Sunday in St. Louis, Homicide Count Hits 261

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 1:44 PM

VIA SMARTERLAM/FLICKR

Three men were killed in three different shootings in St. Louis on Sunday, bringing the homicide count in the city this year to 261.

Police responded to the first shooting at about 2:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace. According to an incident report, officers were called out for a shooting and found the victim, a Black man in his 40s, lying on the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Details about the shooter are unknown, and the Homicide Division has taken over the investigation.



The second shooting took place at the Circle K at 8200 South Broadway at about 6:07 p.m. Police responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim, 26-year-old Laron Martin of the 200 block of Kingston, shot and lying in front of the gas station. Paramedics pronounced Martin deceased at the scene. Again, the Homicide Division has taken over the investigation, and police have released no details about the shooter.

Police responded to the third shooting call just before midnight, arriving at a residence in the 3400 block of Goodfellow. Inside they found Charles Brown, a 44-year-old man from the 5800 block of Selber Court, who they describe as "suffering from injuries." When paramedics arrived at the scene, they pronounced the man deceased. As with the first two shootings, the Homicide Division has taken over the case, and details about the suspect are unknown.

The killings bring this year's homicide count up to 261, a dramatic increase from this time last year, when there were 193. It's the highest homicide count in the city of St. Louis since 1993, which hit a record-high of 267 — and the year is not yet over.

Police encourage anyone with information about any of the shootings to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

In a Country That Can't Agree, What Happens Next?
Hartmann: Utility Shutoff Protection Must Last as Long as Pandemic
St. Louis' Schools Closures Are Devastating — and Great For Loft Developers
False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free?
For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In a Country That Can't Agree, What Happens Next? Read More

  2. Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree for Free in St. Louis Read More

  3. Video: Chesterfield Councilman Banned From Best Buy for Not Wearing Mask Read More

  4. Blues Name Ryan O’Reilly Team Captain, Release Schedule For 2021 Read More

  5. VIDEO: Concordia Watchman Interrogated Black Kids for Walking Through Campus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation