Three Killed in Separate Shootings Sunday in St. Louis, Homicide Count Hits 261

Three men were killed in three different shootings in St. Louis on Sunday, bringing the homicide count in the city this year to 261.Police responded to the first shooting at about 2:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace. According to an incident report, officers were called out for a shooting and found the victim, a Black man in his 40s, lying on the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Details about the shooter are unknown, and the Homicide Division has taken over the investigation.The second shooting took place at the Circle K at 8200 South Broadway at about 6:07 p.m. Police responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim, 26-year-old Laron Martin of the 200 block of Kingston, shot and lying in front of the gas station. Paramedics pronounced Martin deceased at the scene. Again, the Homicide Division has taken over the investigation, and police have released no details about the shooter.Police responded to the third shooting call just before midnight, arriving at a residence in the 3400 block of Goodfellow. Inside they found Charles Brown, a 44-year-old man from the 5800 block of Selber Court, who they describe as "suffering from injuries." When paramedics arrived at the scene, they pronounced the man deceased. As with the first two shootings, the Homicide Division has taken over the case, and details about the suspect are unknown.The killings bring this year's homicide count up to 261, a dramatic increase from this time last year, when there were 193. It's the highest homicide count in the city of St. Louis since 1993, which hit a record-high of 267 — and the year is not yet over.Police encourage anyone with information about any of the shootings to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.