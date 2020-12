Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree for Free in St. Louis

click to enlarge Pete / Flickr

Forest Park – lower Muny parking lot

O'Fallon Park YMCA – southwest corner of parking lot

Carondelet Park – between maintenance yard gate & recycling area at Grand & Holly Hills

“Please note that artificial and/or plastic Christmas trees, in addition to wreaths and pine roping, will NOT be accepted. You also need to make sure your tree is completely bare, meaning no tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, lights, or any other decorations. Do NOT put your tree in a plastic bag or cover it.



Additionally, the City’s Refuse Division advises that residents and businesses should NOT place Christmas trees in alley dumpsters or recycling containers. However, bare Christmas trees will be collected as part of your neighborhood’s monthly bulk pickup.”

If you're not sure how to get rid of your Christmas tree in a responsible manner, you can just let the city of St. Louis take care of that mess for you.From now through Sunday, January 10, you can bring your tree to one of three drop off locations in the city and they’ll turn it into mulch that will be free to city residents at those same locations.When you’re finished with your tree for the season, drag that sad old thing to one of these spots:There are some rules for this, of course. The city asks this of you:So don’t be an after-Christmas Grinch: Do your city a solid by trashing your tree the right way.