Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 28, 2020

Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree for Free in St. Louis

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge Don't be a Grinch, y'all. - PETE / FLICKR

If you're not sure how to get rid of your Christmas tree in a responsible manner, you can just let the city of St. Louis take care of that mess for you.

From now through Sunday, January 10, you can bring your tree to one of three drop off locations in the city and they’ll turn it into mulch that will be free to city residents at those same locations.



When you’re finished with your tree for the season, drag that sad old thing to one of these spots:
  • Forest Park – lower Muny parking lot
  • O'Fallon Park YMCA – southwest corner of parking lot
  • Carondelet Park – between maintenance yard gate & recycling area at Grand & Holly Hills
There are some rules for this, of course. The city asks this of you:

“Please note that artificial and/or plastic Christmas trees, in addition to wreaths and pine roping, will NOT be accepted. You also need to make sure your tree is completely bare, meaning no tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, lights, or any other decorations. Do NOT put your tree in a plastic bag or cover it.

Additionally, the City’s Refuse Division advises that residents and businesses should NOT place Christmas trees in alley dumpsters or recycling containers. However, bare Christmas trees will be collected as part of your neighborhood’s monthly bulk pickup.

So don’t be an after-Christmas Grinch: Do your city a solid by trashing your tree the right way.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

In a Country That Can't Agree, What Happens Next?
Hartmann: Utility Shutoff Protection Must Last as Long as Pandemic
St. Louis' Schools Closures Are Devastating — and Great For Loft Developers
False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free?
For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In a Country That Can't Agree, What Happens Next? Read More

  2. Video: Chesterfield Councilman Banned From Best Buy for Not Wearing Mask Read More

  3. Blues Name Ryan O’Reilly Team Captain, Release Schedule For 2021 Read More

  4. VIDEO: Concordia Watchman Interrogated Black Kids for Walking Through Campus Read More

  5. Sam Page: Indoor Dining Could Return to St. Louis County in January Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation