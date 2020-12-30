Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Josh Hawley and Walmart Had a Twitter Fight

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM


Is Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley a sore loser? Yes! At least, according to a tweet by America's largest employer Walmart, which earlier today replied to Hawley's announcement that he won't accept the result of Joe Biden's 2020 election win because Republican voters didn't like the results.

The spat began Wednesday morning when Hawley announced his plan to object during Congress' January 6 meeting to certify the Electoral College's votes.



"Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard," Hawley's said, outlining his principled stand to oppose the will of millions of other voters whose votes he does not think should count. Hawley justified himself by citing... well, nothing in the way of specific cases or evidence, that's what a loser would do. He instead accused Pennsylvania of violating its own elections laws (it didn't) and vaguely referenced the need for Congress to investigate "alleged voter fraud."

All of this wasn't surprising for Missouri's junior senator, who possesses a law degree and certainly understands what it means when every court in the land, including the Supreme Court and its conservative justices, refuses to entertain a collection of whining as evidence of fraud.

But! When it just seemed like just another day in Hawley's future presidential run, the Walmart Twitter account burst through the wall like a truth-telling Kool-Aid Man who had had enough of the malarkey.

"Go ahead, get your 2 hour debate," Walmart's account replied in a now-deleted tweet. It concluded with the hashtag, "#soreloser."

Alas, this wasn't an official communique from the big box store. As the hashtag #BoycottWalmart began to trend on Twitter, the company released a statement apologizing to the not-sore-loser and explaining the tweet had been "mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team."


The statement continued: "We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college."

In conclusion: Josh Hawley is not a sore loser. He's just an Ivy League-educated blue-collar everyman who doesn't need voters or the Constitution to tell him who the president is.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
