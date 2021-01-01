Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, January 1, 2021

Free Food Distribution at Mehlville High School on Monday

Posted By on Fri, Jan 1, 2021 at 12:49 PM

We are pleased to announce that on Monday January 4th at 10:30 am at Mehlville High School, we will be distributing 6...

Posted by Jim Murphy State Representative 94th House District on Friday, January 1, 2021


If your family could use some free food during these tough economic times, Get to Mehlville High School (3200 Lemay Ferry Road) this Monday, January 4th, 2021, to pick up some fresh and delicious essentials.



Sponsored by State Representative Jim Murphy, this giveaway is only scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., so make sure to get there on time.

Here are the details from Representative Murphy’s Facebook post:

We are pleased to announce that on Monday January 4th at 10:30 am at Mehlville High School, we will be distributing 6 pallets of Produce, Dairy, and other staples. The distribution is open to everyone on a first-come first-serve basis. If you would like to volunteer to help, please message Representative Murphy and he will put you on the team. Please share this notice with anyone who would benefit from receiving a free box of food.

