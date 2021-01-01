Free Food Distribution at Mehlville High School on Monday

We are pleased to announce that on Monday January 4th at 10:30 am at Mehlville High School, we will be distributing 6...Posted by Jim Murphy State Representative 94th House District on Friday, January 1, 2021
We are pleased to announce that on Monday January 4th at 10:30 am at Mehlville High School, we will be distributing 6 pallets of Produce, Dairy, and other staples. The distribution is open to everyone on a first-come first-serve basis. If you would like to volunteer to help, please message Representative Murphy and he will put you on the team. Please share this notice with anyone who would benefit from receiving a free box of food.
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.