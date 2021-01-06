Cori Bush: Expel Republican Congressmen Who Incited Capitol Terror

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021
I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR
“The Republican members of Congress who have incited today’s domestic terror attack at the United States Capitol must be held accountable for violating their Oath of Office. I am prepared to do whatever it takes to defend our democracy. That’s why, as my first legislative action, I will be introducing a resolution to call for their expulsion from the House of Representatives under the Fourteenth Amendment. No person should be serving in Congress who is actively working to undermine the rights and freedoms of the American people as afforded to us by the Constitution.”
“Directing the Committee on House Administration and the Committee on Ethics to investigate, and issue a report on, whether those Member of the House who have sought to overturn the 2020 Presidential election have violated their other of office to uphold the Constitution or the Rules of the House of Representatives, and should face sanction, including removal from the House of Representatives.”
My team and I are safe. I am in disbelief. I can’t believe domestic terrorists are roaming around inside the Capitol.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 6, 2021
I’m remembering being brutalized and treated like a domestic terrorist just for protesting to keep my people alive.
St. Louis: you’re in my heart right now.
