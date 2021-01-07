Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 7, 2021

St. Louis' Karlie Kloss on In-Laws Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump: 'I've Tried'

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge Karlie Kloss has worse in-laws than you. - FLICKR/ERIK DROST


Supermodel and St. Louis ex-pat Karlie Kloss had a pretty standard reaction to yesterday's attempted coup at the nation's capitol — general alarm and disgust.



"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic," the Webster Groves High School grad tweeted. "Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."

It was part of the chorus of condemnation from politicos, celebs and anybody who hasn't lost their mind somewhere deep in a QAnon Facebook thread. But Kloss is different in that her relatives by marriage were a big part of the reason for the insurgency. She's married to investor Joshua Kushner, known as the better sibling to the evil android Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump.

That's made for an awkward relationship with the in-laws, given that Kloss and her husband are Democrats and Kloss publicly revealed she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, tagging an Instagram post of herself filling out a ballot with #ImWithHer.

After Kloss tweeted her reaction to yesterday's violence at the Capitol, someone replied, "Tell your sister in law and brother law." Within minutes, Kloss responded, "I've tried."

click to enlarge kloss_tweet.jpg

Sometimes portrayed as a moderating force on a maniacal president, Jared and Ivanka have in reality been among his most loyal advisors, taking on outsized roles in the White House and the United States' operations through the talent of heredity and marriage.

In contrast, Kloss has used her platform as a force for good, including a program called Kode with Klossy to introduce more girls and young women to the male-dominated world of coding and tech. She seems to have had better luck with that than with her appeal to the better angels of her in-laws. 

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

COVID-19 Trapped Big Mike in Paradise; He’s Still There
Hartmann: An Act of Treason by and for Josh Hawley
Hope for 2021: St. Louisans Have Their Wish Lists Ready
In a Country That Can't Agree, What Happens Next?
Hartmann: Utility Shutoff Protection Must Last as Long as Pandemic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. COVID-19 Trapped Big Mike in Paradise; He’s Still There Read More

  2. Hartmann: An Act of Treason by and for Josh Hawley Read More

  3. Long-Running East Side Strip Club P.T.'s Centreville Has Closed Permanently Read More

  4. Josh Hawley Says Candlelight Protest 'Terrorized' His Family, Virginia Neighbors Read More

  5. Cori Bush: Expel Republican Congressmen Who Incited Capitol Terror Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation