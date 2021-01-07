St. Louis' Karlie Kloss on In-Laws Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump: 'I've Tried'

click to enlarge
Supermodel and St. Louis ex-pat Karlie Kloss had a pretty standard reaction to yesterday's attempted coup at the nation's capitol — general alarm and disgust.
"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic," the Webster Groves High School grad tweeted
. "Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."
It was part of the chorus of condemnation from politicos, celebs and anybody who hasn't lost their mind somewhere deep in a QAnon Facebook thread. But Kloss is different in that her relatives by marriage were a big part of the reason for the insurgency. She's married to investor Joshua Kushner, known as the better sibling to the evil android Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump.
That's made for an awkward relationship with the in-laws, given that Kloss and her husband are Democrats and Kloss publicly revealed she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, tagging an Instagram post
of herself filling out a ballot with #ImWithHer.
After Kloss tweeted her reaction to yesterday's violence at the Capitol, someone replied, "Tell your sister in law and brother law." Within minutes, Kloss responded, "I've tried."
Sometimes portrayed as a moderating force on a maniacal president, Jared and Ivanka have in reality been among his most loyal advisors, taking on outsized roles in the White House and the United States' operations through the talent of heredity and marriage.
In contrast, Kloss has used her platform as a force for good, including a program called Kode with Klossy
to introduce more girls and young women to the male-dominated world of coding and tech. She seems to have had better luck with that than with her appeal to the better angels of her in-laws.
