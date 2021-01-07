Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, January 7, 2021

You Can Now Buy 'Josh Hawley Sucks' T-Shirts

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 2:19 PM

Josh Hawley: just your typical Stanford-Yale-educated lawyer who loves Jesus, kisses Trump's ass, and supports the...

Posted by RAYGUNshirts on Thursday, January 7, 2021


Now that the entire country has joined us Missourians in vomiting over every single thing that Josh Hawley does and says, somebody finally invented the T-shirt of our dreams.



One of the coolest Midwestern businesses around, RAYGUN, is now offering what will surely be our new favorite piece of pandemic apparel, a T-shirt with this design:

“JOSH HAWLEY SUCKS”

Oh God, does he suck. He sucks so hard. We tried to warn you.

And since we here in Missouri are also polite people from the plains, we often wish to be able to express to outsiders how ashamed we are that Hawley is from the Show-Me State. RAYGUN has us covered on this, too, with this design:

“DEAR AMERICA,

SORRY ABOUT JOSH HAWLEY.

SINCERELY, MISSOURI”

In addition to printing up what is sure to be liberal Missouri’s new daily uniform, RAYGUN is also donating proceeds from purchases of these shirts to the cause of defeating Hawley.

That’s a retail win-win. Visit RaygunSite.com to purchase.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
