Over 40 Percent of Covid-19 Deaths in Missouri Happened in the Last Two Months

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to terrorize Missouri and there seems to be no end in sight. In fact, it is intensifying.
Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
show that two-fifths of confirmed Missouri deaths from COVID-19 happened in November 2020 and December 2020.
The department recorded 2,369 deaths in just those two months, with 6,238 deaths in Missouri attributed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
The latest numbers from the seven day rolling average show that Missouri has recorded 18,187 new cases, 66 deaths and 2,841 hospitalizations between December 31, 2020 and January 5, 2021. The test positivity rate for those same days hit 19.8 percent.
It’s worth noting here that because of how long it takes for most people to show symptoms and then seek a test, these terrifying numbers are likely only just beginning to reflect the transmissions that took place over the Christmas holiday.
To see more data on Missouri infection rates or to find a testing site
, visit ShowMeStrong.mo.gov
or contact the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at 573-751-6400.
