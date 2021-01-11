St. Louis' St. Patrick's Day Parade and Dogtown Irish Festival Canceled

click to enlarge
Well, it looks like you’re going to have to drink until you barf at your own house this St. Patrick’s Day because the public celebrations have been called off again this year.
Both the Hibernian St. Patrick’s Parade and the Dogtown Irish Festival have been canceled for this March because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Both events were set to take place on March 16.
“Dealing with all of the unknowns of the current situation, it was impossible to plan an event of the size of the Hibernians’ Parade with this much uncertainty," Hibernian Parade Committee chairman Dennis Pogue said in a statement
. "So we felt the best course of action was to make this decision now and focus our efforts on our 2022 parade.”
Pogue promises that the parade will “be back bigger and better than ever in 2022,” but all hope for celebrating with your green beer yet this year is not lost.
Dogtown United — the organization that plans the Dogtown Irish Festival — plans to host some virtual events to celebrate during what would usually be their festival week.
Information for those events (and information for how to support Dogtown restaurants and businesses that normally get a boost from the festival) can be found at DogtownUnited.org
in the coming weeks.
