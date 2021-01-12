Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination in St. Louis County Now Open

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge It's almost time for your jab, St. Louis County. - VCU CAPITAL NEWS SERVICE

The world might be a total mess for other reasons, but when it comes to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, help is on the way.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has set up a website where county residents and organizations can pre-register to get the vaccine and then be notified when it’s their turn to receive it.



From STLcorona.com:

“DPH follows state tiers and guidelines posted on covidvaccine.mo.gov to determine who gets scheduled when. Vaccines are not currently being authorized by the state for the general public. At this time, only people in the state’s Phase 1A tier can be vaccinated.

To pre-register, click this link: http://ow.ly/zJGN50D1yu7. DPH will follow-up with you when you are eligible to receive the vaccine according to the tiers established by the state, and when there are available appointments. Please know that we are working as quickly as we can to accommodate all who register.”

Because the vaccines are being rolled out in phases, the only people eligible for vaccination currently are health-care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff.

Once you fill out your pre-registration information, you’ll be assigned to a tier, and they’ll work with you to get you scheduled for an appointment when it’s your time to receive your vaccine.

Because of the long wait times for the general population, the DPH advises that if you have the option to be vaccinated elsewhere (at your workplace, etc.) before DPH contacts you, you should jump on the opportunity. The sooner everybody gets their vaccinations the better.

