Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Actress Leslie Jones Says Cori Bush Is the ‘Keep it Real Queen’

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 7:46 PM

Leslie Jones loves it. - SCREENGRAB VIA @LESDOGGG / TWITTER


Actress and comedian Leslie Jones is probably best known for her time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but lately she’s become quite a star on Twitter, too.



Jones has been posting video clips of news shows and adding her own commentary, and the people of Twitter love it almost as much as they love dunking on Josh Hawley. Jones’ hilarious delivery and freedom with curse words has many of her fans feeling like she’s speaking for them, too.

Yesterday, Jones came across a clip of St. Louis’ own Cori Bush talking to Chris Hayes on MSNBC and she flipped out. Jones didn’t know who Rep. Bush was, but she quickly became a fan of Bush’s straightforward, no nonsense approach.

Bush was speaking to Hayes about some GOP members have fought against metal detectors in Congress and have been pushing past police officers instead of complying. Bush was having none of it and taking those Republicans to task.

Jones loved it. Over the course of a few short clips, Jones dropped many choice quotes about Bush, who spoke in favor of the second impeachment of Donald Trump today while calling him the “white supremacist in chief."

Some of what Jones said about Bush is highly relatable:
  • “I love this woman.”
  • “YOU’RE THE SHIT! YOU’RE THE SHIT!”
  • “This is what ‘keep it real’ would look like if it was a person.”
  • “This is the chick I wanna take with me anywhere.”
  • “Oh, you from St. Louis? Oh. There it is.”
  • “Sitting in front of the curtains and the flags like they all do ... Then she got that big ass phone over there. That means a lot of calls be comin’ in, motherfucker. Lots of calls.”
  • “Sis. Sis. I’m so fuckin’ serious. I’ve never been more serious in my life. I think that we’re already friends, so hit me up.”

Well, it looks like Jone’s dreams of becoming friends with Bush have come true because Bush replied asking Jones to DM her number.

See below for the hilarious video clips and Bush’s response.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
