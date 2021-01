Actress Leslie Jones Says Cori Bush Is the ‘Keep it Real Queen’

screengrab via @Lesdoggg / Twitter

Leslie Jones loves it.

“I love this woman.”

“YOU’RE THE SHIT! YOU’RE THE SHIT!”

“This is what ‘keep it real’ would look like if it was a person.”

“This is the chick I wanna take with me anywhere.”

“Oh, you from St. Louis? Oh. There it is.”

“Sitting in front of the curtains and the flags like they all do ... Then she got that big ass phone over there. That means a lot of calls be comin’ in, motherfucker. Lots of calls.”

“Sis. Sis. I’m so fuckin’ serious. I’ve never been more serious in my life. I think that we’re already friends, so hit me up.”

We literally need to be texting each other RIGHT NOW!! pic.twitter.com/jA209mTjtM — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 13, 2021

THIS IS WHAT ALL IN IS!! pic.twitter.com/r5SS2Gcu2m — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 13, 2021

Wait is this true!! What the actual fuck?! Ok this what I want my Congress to look like regular people who have actually had to work real jobs have real life experiences that can relate. Why you need your Gun on the floor?(well they did storm the capitol) but still damn lol pic.twitter.com/IVNawzZNFU — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 13, 2021

SHE NOT DONE!!! SIS WE FRIENDS TEXT ME!! pic.twitter.com/FPt3RTRT1S — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 13, 2021

Sis. It's Cori, the St. Louis Congresswoman. We’ve gotta talk about these Republicans. DM me your number! https://t.co/ISfWbp6WKp — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 13, 2021

Actress and comedian Leslie Jones is probably best known for her time as a cast member on, but lately she’s become quite a star on Twitter , too.Jones has been posting video clips of news shows and adding her own commentary, and the people of Twitter love it almost as much as they love dunking on Josh Hawley . Jones’ hilarious delivery and freedom with curse words has many of her fans feeling like she’s speaking for them, too.Yesterday, Jones came across a clip of St. Louis’ own Cori Bush talking to Chris Hayes on MSNBC and she flipped out. Jones didn’t know who Rep. Bush was, but she quickly became a fan of Bush’s straightforward, no nonsense approach.Bush was speaking to Hayes about some GOP members have fought against metal detectors in Congress and have been pushing past police officers instead of complying. Bush was having none of it and taking those Republicans to task.Jones loved it. Over the course of a few short clips, Jones dropped many choice quotes about Bush, who spoke in favor of the second impeachment of Donald Trump today while calling him the “ white supremacist in chief ."Some of what Jones said about Bush is highly relatable:Well, it looks like Jone’s dreams of becoming friends with Bush have come true because Bush replied asking Jones to DM her number.See below for the hilarious video clips and Bush’s response.