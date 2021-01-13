Actress Leslie Jones Says Cori Bush Is the ‘Keep it Real Queen’

We literally need to be texting each other RIGHT NOW!! pic.twitter.com/jA209mTjtM— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 13, 2021
THIS IS WHAT ALL IN IS!! pic.twitter.com/r5SS2Gcu2m— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 13, 2021
Wait is this true!! What the actual fuck?! Ok this what I want my Congress to look like regular people who have actually had to work real jobs have real life experiences that can relate. Why you need your Gun on the floor?(well they did storm the capitol) but still damn lol pic.twitter.com/IVNawzZNFU— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 13, 2021
SHE NOT DONE!!! SIS WE FRIENDS TEXT ME!! pic.twitter.com/FPt3RTRT1S— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 13, 2021
Sis. It's Cori, the St. Louis Congresswoman. We’ve gotta talk about these Republicans. DM me your number! https://t.co/ISfWbp6WKp— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 13, 2021
