Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Church Arsonist Now Suspected in Window-Smashing Spree

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 7:04 PM

David Lopez Jackson pleaded to setting fire to two churches in 2015. - IMAGE VIA SLMPD
  • Image via SLMPD
  • David Lopez Jackson pleaded to setting fire to two churches in 2015.


A St. Louis man convicted of setting fires to churches in 2015 is wanted for smashing up a string of buildings, including multiple houses of worship.



David Lopez Jackson, 40, was named by St. Louis police as the suspect in the recent vandalism spree. He has hit more than a dozen locations in Jennings since mid-December, throwing bricks through the windows, police say. In some cases, they believe he also used a hammer to smash the glass. The targets included Noah's Ark Church, Calvary West Missionary Baptist Church, Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and West Florissant Masjid — all within a short walk of each other.

"There is no effort to burglarize the business and the destruction of property appears to be the only goal," police say in a news release.

On Monday, police distributed still images from surveillance footage of a man in a dark jacket and knit hat, caught in the act of throwing. This evening, police say they now believe the vandal is Jackson. They have issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of property damage. He was not in custody.

Still of surveillance footage. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Still of surveillance footage.

Jackson pleaded guilty in March 2017 to two counts of arson. Over the years, he has cycled in and out of prison as he struggled with mental illness. Court records show judges have repeatedly ordered mental health evaluations and treatment, and his mother indicated after one incident that he has schizophrenia.

The church fires in 2015 included multiple targets near Ferguson, which drew national attention as police and church leaders sought answers.

The arsons and Jackson were the subject of a Riverfront Times cover story in November 2015.

He ultimately pleaded guilty two of the church fires after police connected him through forensic evidence and surveillance video. He was suspected in five others but never charged.

Jackson was sentenced to five years in prison. It wasn't immediately clear when he was released, but it appears he served at least the majority of sentence. He is on probation.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Editorial: Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Seditionists Failed Us
Hartmann: McCloskeys Still Chasing the Bright White Spotlight
COVID-19 Trapped Big Mike in Paradise; He’s Still There
Hartmann: An Act of Treason by and for Josh Hawley
Hope for 2021: St. Louisans Have Their Wish Lists Ready
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination in St. Louis County Now Open Read More

  2. Actress Leslie Jones Says Cori Bush Is the ‘Keep it Real Queen’ Read More

  3. Editorial: Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Seditionists Failed Us Read More

  4. You Can Now Sign Up to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Notifications in St. Louis City Read More

  5. Hartmann: McCloskeys Still Chasing the Bright White Spotlight Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation