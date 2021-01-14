Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 14, 2021

You Can Now Sign Up to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Notifications in St. Louis City

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 8:24 AM

click to enlarge Sign up, City! - @BCGOVPHOTOS / FLICKR


If you live in the City of St. Louis and would like to receive notifications about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination opportunities there is a new website where you can sign up for updates.



Similar to the system announced in St. Louis County earlier this week, the site hosted by the city's Department of Health allows you to fill in some information about yourself and sign up to be notified when a vaccine will be available to you. You’ll be added to the Health Department’s contact list, and they’ll get in touch with you when it’s time for your vaccine.

In an announcement from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Facebook yesterday, she warns that it could still be a while before vaccines are available to the general public.

Krewson wrote:

“It's important for all of us to have realistic expectations about this multi-tiered process. Depending on what tier you might fall in, it could be a while before you receive a notification from the Health Department.

Please remember, there are currently significant limitations on both the available supply of #COVID19 vaccines and the groups of people who are eligible to be vaccinated. The Health Department will be following the phased rollout guidance set forth by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.”

Krewson also says “the health department recommends that if you have the chance to be vaccinated before you hear from them, go ahead and do so at that time.” So if your employer is offering vaccinations at your office or building, go ahead and roll up that sleeve instead of waiting on the city.

If you’re unsure how to answer some survey questions or you need more information on the sign-up process, you can email CityVaccine@StLouis-Mo.gov with any questions.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Editorial: Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Seditionists Failed Us
Hartmann: McCloskeys Still Chasing the Bright White Spotlight
COVID-19 Trapped Big Mike in Paradise; He’s Still There
Hartmann: An Act of Treason by and for Josh Hawley
Hope for 2021: St. Louisans Have Their Wish Lists Ready
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination in St. Louis County Now Open Read More

  2. Editorial: Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Seditionists Failed Us Read More

  3. Hartmann: McCloskeys Still Chasing the Bright White Spotlight Read More

  4. Cori Bush: Impeach 'White Supremacist in Chief' Trump Read More

  5. Here's How Missouri's Reps Voted on Trump Impeachment Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation