You Can Now Sign Up to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Notifications in St. Louis City

“It's important for all of us to have realistic expectations about this multi-tiered process. Depending on what tier you might fall in, it could be a while before you receive a notification from the Health Department.



Please remember, there are currently significant limitations on both the available supply of #COVID19 vaccines and the groups of people who are eligible to be vaccinated. The Health Department will be following the phased rollout guidance set forth by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.”

If you live in the City of St. Louis and would like to receive notifications about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination opportunities there is a new website where you can sign up for updates.Similar to the system announced in St. Louis County earlier this week, the site hosted by the city's Department of Health allows you to fill in some information about yourself and sign up to be notified when a vaccine will be available to you. You’ll be added to the Health Department’s contact list, and they’ll get in touch with you when it’s time for your vaccine.In an announcement from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Facebook yesterday, she warns that it could still be a while before vaccines are available to the general public.Krewson wrote:Krewson also says “the health department recommends that if you have the chance to be vaccinated before you hear from them, go ahead and do so at that time.” So if your employer is offering vaccinations at your office or building, go ahead and roll up that sleeve instead of waiting on the city.If you’re unsure how to answer some survey questions or you need more information on the sign-up process, you can emailwith any questions.