Monday, January 18, 2021

St. Louis Carjacker Helped 76-Year-Old Load Groceries Before Stealing Car

Posted By on Mon, Jan 18, 2021 at 1:18 PM

Police are looking for a conman carjacker. - RFT FILE PHOTO
  • RFT FILE PHOTO
  Police are looking for a conman carjacker.

A friendly good Samaritan who helped out an elderly woman turned out to be an armed carjacker, St. Louis police say.

The 76-year-old victim told police she was picking up food from a church donation site on the 5900 block of West Florissant at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when she met the suspect. The man helped her load her groceries in her car, and she thanked him by offering him a ride.



They had been driving for less than a half mile to the 5300 block of Riverview when he pulled out a handgun and ordered the woman to get out of her vehicle, police say. He then slid behind the wheel of the 2006 Dodge Caravan and drove off.

Police are still looking for the man and the minivan.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
