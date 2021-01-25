Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 25, 2021

7-Year-Old Girl Among Victims in St. Louis Double Homicide Near SLU Campus

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 12:57 PM

As of Monday morning, the city of St. Louis has seen seventeens homicides since the start of the new year. - RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO
  • As of Monday morning, the city of St. Louis has seen seventeens homicides since the start of the new year.

A seven-year-old girl is among two killed in a double shooting near Saint Louis University's campus on Sunday night, police say.

The young girl has been identified by police as Dmyah Fleming of the 6200 Block of Famous Avenue. According to an incident report, police received a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue, just a couple blocks from SLU's campus, at about 8 p.m. on Sunday night.



There they found Fleming and an unidentified man seated in a parked car, each suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fleming was transported to a local hospital, where she was also pronounced deceased.

As first reported by the Post-Dispatch, police told media at the scene that the male victim is a Black man between the ages of 25 and 35, and they believe the victims may have known their assailant. Police couldn't confirm the nature of the victims' relationship with one another.

Mayor Lyda Krewson took to Twitter Sunday night to decry the horrific crime.

"Absolutely heartbroken tonight over the senseless killings of these two people — especially this young child caught up in a deadly dispute among adults," she wrote. "Prayers to their families and my thanks to @SLMPD investigators working the case. Tragic!"

The Homicide Division is handling the investigation, which is ongoing. They encourage anyone with information to call 314-444-5371, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Hartmann: A Tale of Two Congresswomen
Editorial: Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Seditionists Failed Us
Hartmann: McCloskeys Still Chasing the Bright White Spotlight
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Andrew Koenig, Critic of Pandemic Restrictions, Has COVID-19 Read More

  2. Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination in St. Louis County Now Open Read More

  3. Missouri Moving to Next Phase of Vaccine Rollout, Includes 65-Year-Olds Read More

  4. Capitol Stormer Emily Hernandez Hit With 5 Charges in First Court Appearance Read More

  5. What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation