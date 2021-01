St. Louis Blues Sponsoring Blood Drive at Favazza's on the Hill This Week

JAIME LEES

If you truly bleed blue, this is your chance to prove it. This Wednesday, January 27, the St. Louis Blues are sponsoring a blood drive at Favazza’s on the HillThe fourteenth annual St. Louis Blues/FOX Sports Midwest Blood Drive goes down this week at the legendary Hill restaurant, and this year the donations are more important than ever.With the huge amount of medical intervention happening during the pandemic, the need for donated blood just keeps increasing. If you’d like to help your fellow Missourians and show off your St. Louis Blues pride, this is the perfect opportunity to get both done at one time.Donors will receive a free gray St. Louis Blues blood drive shirt while supplies last.To schedule your donation appointment or find out more information, visit this website and choose Favazza’s as your location. Time slots are available from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.Let’s Go Blood!