Monday, January 25, 2021

St. Louis Blues Sponsoring Blood Drive at Favazza's on the Hill This Week

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM

JAIME LEES
  JAIME LEES

If you truly bleed blue, this is your chance to prove it. This Wednesday, January 27, the St. Louis Blues are sponsoring a blood drive at Favazza’s on the Hill (5201 Southwest Avenue, 314-772-4454).

The fourteenth annual St. Louis Blues/FOX Sports Midwest Blood Drive goes down this week at the legendary Hill restaurant, and this year the donations are more important than ever.



With the huge amount of medical intervention happening during the pandemic, the need for donated blood just keeps increasing. If you’d like to help your fellow Missourians and show off your St. Louis Blues pride, this is the perfect opportunity to get both done at one time.

Donors will receive a free gray St. Louis Blues blood drive shirt while supplies last.

To schedule your donation appointment or find out more information, visit this website and choose Favazza’s as your location. Time slots are available from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Let’s Go Blood!

St. Louis Blues fans, we are just a few days away from the 14th annual Blues/FOX Sports Midwest Blood Drive. The...

Posted by American Red Cross of Missouri on Monday, January 25, 2021

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
