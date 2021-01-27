Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The Butterfly House Will Turn Your Terrible Ex Into a Cockroach

Posted By on Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR/MATT LEMMON

If you awoke this morning to find yourself in bed thinking about transforming your terrible ex into a monstrous insect, then it's your lucky day — specifically, Valentine's Day.

To be clear, it's still impossible to go full Gregor Samsa on whoever has done you wrong. But this year, the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield is offering possibly the next best thing by naming a cockroach after that "not so special" someone.



The transformation comes through the magic of the Cameo app, where users can pay celebrities for bespoke dedication videos. In this case, the deal is $25 for a video dedication featuring real-life cockroaches who serve as stand-ins for the targets of your righteous ire.

"Life isn’t always butterflies and rainbows," the Butterfly House writes in the intro to its Cameo offer. "If you know someone dealing with a not-so-special person in their life tell us about them and we’ll cheer them up and name a roach in their pest’s dishonor."

Still, the presumption that this is a gift to someone else arguably undervalues the ritual as a vehicle for self-care: Sure, it might not be as satisfying as the real thing, but, along with benefiting the Butterfly House, the chance to watch a three-minute video of someone finally putting your roachified ex in their place, or berating your worst boss, or telling a six-legged Stan Kroenke that, actually, he's the one who lags — that's the kind of perfectly Kafkaesque closure we all deserve in 2021.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

The Midwife's Path to Justice
Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Hartmann: A Tale of Two Congresswomen
Editorial: Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Seditionists Failed Us
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Josh Hawley Rebuked by Ex-Head of Missouri National Guard Read More

  2. Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination in St. Louis County Now Open Read More

  3. The Midwife's Path to Justice Read More

  4. Missouri Last In Nation for COVID Vaccine Rollout, Says CDC Read More

  5. Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation