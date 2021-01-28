Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 28, 2021

St. Louis’ First Mass Vaccination Site Opening Soon in North County

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge They’re hoping to administer thousands of vaccines at Flo Valley starting next week. - @MTAPHOTOS / FLICKR
  • @mtaphotos / Flickr
  • They’re hoping to administer thousands of vaccines at Flo Valley starting next week.

Florissant Valley Community College (3400 Pershall Road) will soon be the site of St. Louis’ first effort at mass vaccination against COVID-19.

County Executive Sam Page says that the campus won’t be turned into a walk-up or a drive-through site like we’ve seen in some other states (not yet, at least), but they’re hoping to administer thousands of vaccines there starting next week.



Located just off of I-270 near West Florissant Avenue, Flo Valley’s location in the middle of north St. Louis county makes it easy for a lot of county residents to access.

And this vaccination site might also provide some crucial real-life experience to students who attend classes at the community college: The school is working with the health department to allow their nursing students to help with vaccination efforts.

The state of Missouri as a whole might be failing at getting people vaccinated (we currently rank last in the nation for vaccine rollout) but the St. Louis county health department is doing everything they can to get shots into arms, including running a vaccine-awareness outreach program, providing transportation to the facility for those who can’t get to a bus stop and putting together teams to administer vaccines to the homebound.

Vaccinations are free at Flo Valley but an appointment is required. To pre-register for your vaccine, visit STLCorona.com or call 314-614-2660.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

The Midwife's Path to Justice
Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Hartmann: A Tale of Two Congresswomen
Editorial: Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Seditionists Failed Us
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination in St. Louis County Now Open Read More

  2. The Midwife's Path to Justice Read More

  3. The Butterfly House Will Turn Your Terrible Ex Into a Cockroach Read More

  4. Josh Hawley Rebuked by Ex-Head of Missouri National Guard Read More

  5. Missouri Last In Nation for COVID Vaccine Rollout, Says CDC Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation