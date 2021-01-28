St. Louis’ First Mass Vaccination Site Opening Soon in North County

click to enlarge
They’re hoping to administer thousands of vaccines at Flo Valley starting next week.
Florissant Valley Community College (3400 Pershall Road)
will soon be the site of St. Louis’ first effort at mass vaccination against COVID-19.
County Executive Sam Page says that the campus won’t be turned into a walk-up or a drive-through site like we’ve seen in some other states (not yet, at least), but they’re hoping to administer thousands of vaccines there starting next week.
Located just off of I-270 near West Florissant Avenue, Flo Valley’s location in the middle of north St. Louis county makes it easy for a lot of county residents to access.
And this vaccination site might also provide some crucial real-life experience to students who attend classes at the community college: The school is working with the health department to allow their nursing students to help with vaccination efforts.
The state of Missouri as a whole might be failing at getting people vaccinated (we currently rank last in the nation
for vaccine rollout) but the St. Louis county health department is doing everything they can to get shots into arms, including running a vaccine-awareness outreach program, providing transportation to the facility for those who can’t get to a bus stop and putting together teams to administer vaccines to the homebound.
Vaccinations are free at Flo Valley but an appointment is required. To pre-register for your vaccine, visit STLCorona.com
or call 314-614-2660.
