Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 29, 2021

Budweiser Takes the High Road, Samuel Adams Lets the Horses Loose

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge No, these aren't Budweiser Clydesdales. They're just "horses." - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • screenshot via YouTube
  • No, these aren't Budweiser Clydesdales. They're just "horses."

In a moment of corporate ethos, Budweiser announced on Monday that it would forego a Super Bowl advertisement and support coronavirus vaccine awareness efforts instead. This is the first time in 37 years that Budweiser won't be advertising in the game.

The announcement came in the form of a tweet from @budweiserusa and includes a 90-second video narrated by actress Rashida Jones. In the clip, people sing from windows, shoppers dance in stores, NBA players kneel in Black Lives Matter shirts, and nurses give thumbs up after receiving vaccinations. Throughout, a piano arrangement of "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers plays in the background.

According to Marcel Marcondes, Budweiser’s U.S. chief marketing officer, the company plans to donate $1 million to the Ad Council’s vaccine awareness efforts, then follow with more contributions in the future, Ad Age reported.

CBS, which is broadcasting this year's Super Bowl on February 7, has been selling its 30-second advertisements spots for $5.5 million. 

Parent company AB InBev will still run at least four minutes of advertisements in this year’s Super Bowl for brands such as Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra, and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.

Meanwhile in Massachusetts, the Samuel Adams' advertising campaign featuring the character "Your Cousin from Boston" will return to the Super Bowl in typical half-witted fashion, this time mocking the St. Louis-native beer brand for its long obsession with Clydesdale horses. Samuel Adams released the commercial online three days ago.

And, for something produced by Boston, it's actually pretty great.


It opens on a cobblestone road in a sunlit city. A team of clydesdales, strapped to a wagon, jerk their heads and stand proudly. The camera pans back as an orchestra conveys the sense of awe and esteem. Then a man in a flannel, sauntering by, pulls a pin from the wagon. The straps slide down from the horses’ backs, and the clydesdales stride forward in reverent majesty — until one crashes through a stand. Pedestrians run in a panic. Outdoor-dining tables fall to the ground. “Ah, the horses!” someone yells. The wagon-driver is dragged through the street.

“I did not see that coming,” says the man in the flannel — the eponymous "Your Cousin From Boston" — as he holds the pin and a 12-pack of beer. 

However lighthearted the tone, the ad could lead to litigation. Anheuser-Busch InBev has a trademark on the beer-hauling Clydesdales. As Ad Age notes in its report, other brands are "legally free to use images associated with competitors for comparative advertising," but those references can't be disparaging.

Then again, instead of suing Samuel Adams, Anheuser-Busch Inbev could rebut with their own spoof of "Your Cousin From Boston." Just hear us out: He could be a beer-bellied, Blues-loving, mostaccioli-devouring St. Louis everyman who says “Farty-far” and “Where'd you go to high school?” On Wednesday, he bowls. Thursday nights he’s at Imo’s. When it's Halloween, he shuts the door if children don't have a joke.

And when he sees a team of beer-hauling Clydesdales, he just admires them.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

The Midwife's Path to Justice
Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Hartmann: A Tale of Two Congresswomen
Editorial: Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Seditionists Failed Us
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More by Jack Killeen

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis’ First Mass Vaccination Site Opening Soon in North County Read More

  2. Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination in St. Louis County Now Open Read More

  3. FBI Arrests Another Missourian for Capitol Riot Read More

  4. The Midwife's Path to Justice Read More

  5. Parson Defends Missouri COVID Vaccine Response in State of the State Speech Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation