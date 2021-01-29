Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, January 29, 2021

FBI Arrests Another Missourian for Capitol Riot

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM

click to enlarge U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
  • U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
A portrait of Shirley Chisholm that hangs in the U.S. Capitol appeared in the background a Springfield man's livestream on January 6, helping the FBI place him at the scene of the riots.

On Thursday, the FBI announced the arrest of Zachary Martin, of Springfield, on charges for being on restricted grounds and committing unlawful activities "with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress."



Indeed, rioters entered the Capitol building that day as members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were meeting to certify the results of the presidential election. According to an affidavit filed with the charges, Martin's livestream was spotted by local acquaintances and screenshotted — which would turn out to be a stroke of bad luck for the alleged rioter, as one screenshot included the distinctive portrait of Chisholm staring down at the back of Martin's head.

Along with identifying the portrait putting him at the scene, FBI agents interviewed four people who knew Martin outside of Facebook and who recognized him in the photos and livestream. One person, identified in charging documents as "W-4," told the FBI that they'd met up with Martin at a bar one week before the January 6 rally. The gathering had been organized by then-President Donald Trump and his supporters in order to purportedly "stop the steal" of a Joe Biden presidency.

"During the conversation, Martin told W-4 that he was going to travel to
Washington, D.C," the FBI noted.

Martin was arrested without incident, the FBI said in a tweet.


Martin appears to the be second Missouri resident arrested in connection to the Capitol riots. Last week, the FBI arrested Emily Hernandez, of Franklin, who was filmed among the crowd inside the Capitol carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's broken nameplate. Hernandez is now facing five federal charges.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
