Schnucks to Close South County Store Next Month
By Jaime Lees
Goodbye, Green Park Schnucks.
Schnuck Markets, Inc. has announced that they’ll soon be closing their location at 5780 South Lindbergh Boulevard in Green Park.
Schnucks says poor sales are the reason for the closure but also that the market seemed to be in competition with itself — there are two other Schnucks locations nearby, with the one at Concord Village (5434 Southfield Center)
being located less than a mile away.
The space was previously a Shop ‘n Save before being taken over by Schnucks in 2018.
The Green Park store plans to close at the end of February and 66 employees from this Schnucks location will be transferred to other locations within the company and Schnucks says they will “retain the same rate of pay.”
Even after this closure there will still be 80 Schnucks locations in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
If you’re looking for a new favorite Schnucks store, we’d highly recommend the location on Shackelford Road where an employee is often seen to bust out some amazing Michael Jackson dance moves
in the parking lot.
