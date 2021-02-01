Missouri Faith Leaders Call on Josh Hawley to Resign

Missouri faith leaders are calling on Senator Josh Hawley to resign because of his “hate-driven agenda” and his role in inciting the Capitol rioting earlier this month.
The group calling for Hawley’s resignation, Missouri Faith Voices
, is a “multi-faith, multi racial, statewide, non partisan organization that is committed to empowering and transforming the lives of ordinary citizens.”
This group of reverends, rabbis, pastors, nuns, activists, attorneys and more held a press conference last Thursday to demand that Josh Hawley be held accountable for his actions both at the insurrection on January 6, 2021 and for his role in undermining the election.
"We are calling for his resignation," said Reverend Dr. Cassandra Gould in report posted by KMOV
. "If you are watching this from somewhere else other than Missouri, we ask you to contact your senator and ask them to have him expelled from the Senate immediately. Missouri can't afford this. Black people can't afford this. My grandchildren can't afford this."
And in addition to calling Hawley an opportunist, Rabbi Susan Talve with the Central Reform Congregation said, "He will sell his soul for his own self-serving interest."
Rev. Rodney Williams, pastor of Swope Parkway United Christian Church in Kansas City, was quoted by KCUR
as saying, “We stand against, and we challenge any persons or system that is a threat to justice, righteousness and to human dignity. And certainly Josh Hawley is a threat to all of the above.”
Hawley doesn't appear to have any plans to resign. He has instead been on a media tour that has included high-profile appearances on Fox News and a front-page editorial in the New York Post
to explain that his voice is being silenced.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
