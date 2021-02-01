Monday, February 1, 2021
Suspect Nathaniel Smith in Custody in Killing of MetroLink Security Guard
By Doyle Murphy
on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Police say this man, accused of killing a MetroLink security guard, is now in custody.
A man wanted in the killing of a security guard at a MetroLink station is now in custody.
St. Louis police confirmed 36-year-old Nathaniel Maurice Smith has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Smith is accused of gunning down 30-year-old James Cook at about 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Delmar Loop station.
The two men may have had a confrontation earlier in the morning regarding sleeping on the train, according to CrimeStoppers.
Police and CrimeStoppers released a surveillance camera image of the suspected shooter on Sunday night, and CrimeStoppers offered a $25,000 reward for information. MetroLink and the City of St. Louis each put up $10,000 of the reward money.
Police have applied for charges through the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. Prosecutors were still reviewing the case this afternoon.
There is a GoFundMe page
created to help Cook's wife and two young daughters cover the family's mortgage and pay for his funeral.
