Suspect Nathaniel Smith in Custody in Killing of MetroLink Security Guard

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Police say this man, accused of killing a MetroLink security guard, is now in custody.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A man wanted in the killing of a security guard at a MetroLink station is now in custody.St. Louis police confirmed 36-year-old Nathaniel Maurice Smith has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Smith is accused of gunning down 30-year-old James Cook at about 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Delmar Loop station.The two men may have had a confrontation earlier in the morning regarding sleeping on the train, according to CrimeStoppers.Police and CrimeStoppers released a surveillance camera image of the suspected shooter on Sunday night, and CrimeStoppers offered a $25,000 reward for information. MetroLink and the City of St. Louis each put up $10,000 of the reward money.Police have applied for charges through the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. Prosecutors were still reviewing the case this afternoon.There is a GoFundMe page created to help Cook's wife and two young daughters cover the family's mortgage and pay for his funeral.