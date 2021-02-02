St. Louis’ First Mass Vaccination Site Opens Tomorrow in North County

“Located just off of I-270 near West Florissant Avenue, Flo Valley’s location in the middle of north St. Louis county makes it easy for a lot of county residents to access.
And this vaccination site might also provide some crucial real-life experience to students who attend classes at the community college: The school is working with the health department to allow their nursing students to help with vaccination efforts.”
“Only individuals who register are given appointments, and no appointments are given unless we have vaccine available. Also, DPH will only vaccinate individuals who fall into categories set by the state. Please do your part to respect the state's tier criteria for those at highest risk based on occupation, age, or medical condition.”
This is an important moment in our response to this pandemic and I’m thrilled we are able to provide greater access to this life-saving vaccine.Posted by County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.