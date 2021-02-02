Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

St. Louis’ First Mass Vaccination Site Opens Tomorrow in North County

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge The time has come, St. Louis. - @MTAPHOTOS / FLICKR

St. Louis County's first mass vaccination site, at St. Louis Community College's Florissant Valley campus (3400 Pershall Road), will be open for appointments starting Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today from one of its hospital partners, which means that it can start putting shots in arms at its new vaccination location at Flo Valley starting tomorrow.



Some information about the site from our report last week:

“Located just off of I-270 near West Florissant Avenue, Flo Valley’s location in the middle of north St. Louis county makes it easy for a lot of county residents to access.

And this vaccination site might also provide some crucial real-life experience to students who attend classes at the community college: The school is working with the health department to allow their nursing students to help with vaccination efforts.”

In addition to the first vaccination site at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley (6121 North Hanley Road, 314-615-0500) and the new Flo Valley mass vaccination site, St. Louis County is also planning on offering shots starting Thursday in Affton, Eureka and Mehlville. The Department of Public health is working with several regional Fire/EMS districts to get these sites arranged. We’ll post more information on those locations when it is announced.

Vaccinations are free at all five of these locations, but an appointment to get one is required. DPH intends to open at least 5,000 appointments this week and will open even more if more vaccine doses become available.

DPH stresses that only those who have an appointment and are in the proper tier will be vaccinated and that walk-up service is not an option.

From the St. Louis County Department of Public Health:

“Only individuals who register are given appointments, and no appointments are given unless we have vaccine available. Also, DPH will only vaccinate individuals who fall into categories set by the state. Please do your part to respect the state's tier criteria for those at highest risk based on occupation, age, or medical condition.”

To pre-register for your vaccine, visit STLCorona.com or call 314-615-2660.

This is an important moment in our response to this pandemic and I’m thrilled we are able to provide greater access to this life-saving vaccine.

Posted by County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

