Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 4, 2021

St. Charles Man Paul Westover Charged in U.S. Capitol Seige

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge A grinning Paul Westover, center, next to Emily Hernandez, left. - ITV NEWS SCREENSHOT
  • ITV NEWS SCREENSHOT
  • A grinning Paul Westover, center, next to Emily Hernandez, left.


A St. Charles businessman who wore a Blues hat during a seige at the U.S. Capitol has been charged with four federal crimes.



Paul Westover of Lake St. Louis was caught on film with a crowd of rioters inside the Capitol on January 6 when pro-Trump insurgents stormed the building. The 52-year-old is the president and founder of a St. Peters-based headhunting company called Search Ingenuity.

In a video recorded by UK-based ITV News, Westover trails along behind another Missourian, 21-old Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, as she parades a stolen shard of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's nameplate through the halls. At one point, he and Hernandez and a third man pose in front of the camera with the broken nameplate. A man wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt stands just to Westover's right.

Hernandez was charged three weeks ago, and Westover's arrest had been expected for nearly as long. St. Louis media had previously identified Westover in the video but hadn't named him because he hadn't been charged. One of the first journalists to identify Westover was Charles Jaco, who posted images this morning of a law enforcement raid on the businessman's tony home in a lakefront development.

This afternoon, Westover made his court appearance by Zoom with attorney Joseph Hogan while Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Drake appeared for the government. Westover is charged with one felony of obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement and three misdemeanors: disruptive conduct in the Capitol building, disorderly conduct and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds.

During the proceeding, Westover answered questions briefly in a clear, almost chipper voice. Similar to Hernandez, he was released on his own recognizances with a court date for a preliminary hearing later this month.

A third Missouri man, Zachary Martin of Springfield, was arrested last week after he was identified in images from the Capitol.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
The Midwife's Path to Justice
Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Hartmann: A Tale of Two Congresswomen
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hartmann: The Right to Mow Down Protesters Is Just a Start Read More

  2. The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri Read More

  3. St. Louis’ First Mass Vaccination Site Opens Tomorrow in North County Read More

  4. Sex Workers, Allies Want Next St. Louis Mayor to Respect the Hustle Read More

  5. St. Louis Then and Now: Vandeventer at Highway 40/64 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation