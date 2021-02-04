St. Charles Man Paul Westover Charged in U.S. Capitol Seige

This afternoon, Westover made his court appearance by Zoom with attorney Joseph Hogan while Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Drake appeared for the government. Westover is charged with one felony of obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement and three misdemeanors: disruptive conduct in the Capitol building, disorderly conduct and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds.
War on Terror 2.0 against sedition continues. I had ID'd this guy inside Capitol 1/6 as businessman, Trump fan, COVID-denier from affluent Lake St. Louis, MO. At this moment, his home crawling w/FBI, police. Will name him when charges filed. pic.twitter.com/gaBSEJbS2s— Charles Jaco (@charlesjaco1) February 4, 2021
January 15, 2021
