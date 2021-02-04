Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 4, 2021

St. Louis Then and Now: Vandeventer at Highway 40/64

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 10:55 AM

Posted by Missouri's Historic Highways on Monday, February 1, 2021


When Highway 40 was built, it changed the entire landscape of the St. Louis area.



Often called the Main Street of America, St. Louis’ main artery is just one small section along the huge reach of the highway. Spanning twelve states, Highway 40 stretches from Atlantic City, New Jersey, all the way to Silver Summit, Utah.

In St. Louis, most of the modern route of Highway 40 is lifted high off the ground, arching over the city like a little stretch of road up in the sky. Still, the construction of this highway changed the ground beneath it. Buildings were razed, neighborhoods were changed and new ways of commuting to work were sorted.

The old picture above of Market Street at Vandeventer Avenue shows just how much the highway changed one little corner of St. Louis.

Posted by the Missouri’s Historic Highways Facebook page, the photo was taken just south of where IKEA is now. The photo was taken along Vandeventer Avenue facing east and looking up what was then a very busy stretch of Market Street.

While the many of buildings seen in the old picture the background downtown remain standing, all of the buildings in the foreground of the picture have been demolished — except for one.

That lighter-colored building at the right of the photo is still standing and is still being used. It’s currently the home of JJ’s Clubhouse and Bar (3858 Market Street, 314-535-4100), a long-running gay bar and community gathering spot.

Here's a more recent view of the same area from the same angle:

click to enlarge Along Vandeventer, August 2019 - GOOGLE MAPS

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
The Midwife's Path to Justice
Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Hartmann: A Tale of Two Congresswomen
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hartmann: The Right to Mow Down Protesters Is Just a Start Read More

  2. The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri Read More

  3. Sex Workers, Allies Want Next St. Louis Mayor to Respect the Hustle Read More

  4. St. Louis’ First Mass Vaccination Site Opens Tomorrow in North County Read More

  5. Officers, Inmates Call for Change After Missouri Prison Melee Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation