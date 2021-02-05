Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, February 5, 2021

It's Going to Get Damn Cold in St. Louis Starting Very Soon

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 1:02 PM

It's hot chocolate time. - @GOGOSTEVIE / FLICKR

People in St. Louis have been anxiously checking their weather apps all week because of the scary weather conditions we were told to expect Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologists have been predicting that this weekend was going to be the weekend that the stuff hit the fan, so to speak. The mild winter we’d been enjoying was scheduled to turn on us, bringing with it snow on Saturday and temperatures at or near zero on Sunday. (And that’s not even including the wind chill.)



But the good news is: They were at least a little wrong. Today, on National Weatherperson’s Day, let’s take a minute to pause to honor how hard those meteorologists work to predict our wild Midwest weather. And let’s also pause to appreciate how sweet it is when their terrible predictions end up at least partially false.

The latest information from the National Weather Service in St. Louis says that, yes, we should still expect to see snow on Saturday but it won’t start until the afternoon and the St. Louis area will only get an inch or so. Phew. That’s a relief.


Accumulating snow will occur in parts of the area Saturday afternoon and evening, especially for locations along and...

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Friday, February 5, 2021


So we got a pass on snow this time, but there is still an extreme cold front on the way that is expected to settle on our area until mid-February.

Starting this weekend, we’ll experience the kind of cold that just hasn’t been around in a while, with even the daily high temperatures staying below freezing for at least the next week. Wind chills are expected to dip below zero.

The National Weather Service recommends that in temperatures as low as these that you bring your animals indoors, limit your exposure outdoors and make sure that you are properly covered if you do have to go out.

And if you have an extra coat or two that you don’t use, there are some St. Louisans out there who could really use one right about now. You can find it a better home at OneWarmCoat.org. Just enter your zip code and you can find all of the drop-off locations near you hosting coat drives.


An unusually cold pattern will setup across the region starting Saturday night. It will last through all of next week...

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Thursday, February 4, 2021


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
