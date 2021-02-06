St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

Inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center took over two units in the jail on February 6.

click to enlarge St. Louis Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

A man picked up a shirt thrown by inmates and put it on in support.

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

A St. Louis sheriff's deputy uses a fire extinguisher on burning debris.

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

An officer helps survey a hallway after inmates were removed.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More than 100 inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center took over two units of the jail early this morning, shattering fourth-floor windows and setting small fires as they called out jubilantly to a crowd of supporters who gathered on the street below.The uprising began around 2:30 a.m., and detainees held control of the units for more than six hours before teams of city sheriff's deputies and police regained custody.For weeks, tensions have been high at the downtown jail. Inmates staged two protests in late December and early January to complain about COVID-19 protocols and other conditions in the facility, where the majority of the city's detainees are now housed.This morning's uprising was the biggest and most public of the three. St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said at a news conference that it began with a clash between an officer and one inmate. Other detainees jumped in and soon overran the unit as the injured officer escaped to safety, according to Edwards. Multiple inmates were able to jimmy the locks on their cells — a known problem in the jail, Edwards said — to join the group."The locks don't necessarily lock," Edwards said.Men in a second unit also let themselves out of their cells at about the same time. Both units are on the fourth floor but separate. The men then forced their way into adjoining hallways but never took control of the floor itself, remaining separated on the west and east sides of the building. In all, the two groups included 117 inmates, according to Edwards.On both sides of the building, the men smashed windows and launched whatever they could through the openings. On the west side, which faces Tucker Boulevard, everything from plastic stools and digital monitors to packets of ramen noodles hit the pavement. On the back side of the jail, facing 11th Street, an entire elliptical machine landed among a file cabinet, chairs and other debris. Rolls of toilet paper extended like streamers across the pavement."We're going to do that shit all day," one man yelled after inmates threw a panel out of the west windows. "It ain't going to stop."On the Tucker side, inmates lit pieces of cloth on fire at the window ledge. One man set the bristles of a straw broom alight and held it over his head like a torch.The men held control of the units and hallways for more than six hours before law enforcement officers released tear gas into commandeered spaces and began taking everyone into custody. Shortly before 9 a.m., officers and deputies wearing gas masks and helmets appeared in the newly emptied windows, leaning out of the openings with fire extinguishers to blitz embers still smoldering on a concrete ledge. No inmates were injured. The officer involved in the initial scuffle was being treated at a hospital but was expected to be OK, Edwards said.The mood during the uprising, both on the fourth floor and in the crowd of supporters cheering from the street, was celebratory. But the incident followed weeks of unanswered complaints from inmates and crackdowns by jailers, advocates say."Since the middle of December, we've been receiving emails and reports from families and people who are incarcerated about the constant mistreatment of inmates inside of the jail," said Michael Milton, advocacy and policy manager for the Bail Project in Missouri. "From how they've handled COVID, from how they've handled even food and nutrition, [inmates] have had several different demands about the treatment inside of CJC."Inmates and their families have told the Bail Project that officers have retaliated against detainees who raised concerns about other "visibly sick" inmates, even changing housing assignments to force them to share cells with the ill inmates in question, Milton said.At a recent public safety hearing, city officials revealed there had been a December surge of COVID-19 cases among inmates and more than 80 people housed in St. Louis' two facilities had tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic. But Edwards dismissed that as a motive for this morning's uprising, saying there currently are no cases of COVID in the jails. He described the breach as a one-on-one scuffle between a guard and an upset inmate that ballooned into a larger problem. He emphasized that no hostages were taken or demands made."This was not a situation where we were required or asked to negotiate with any of the detainees," Edwards said. "So this was not a situation where there were demands being made by anyone. These were just very angry, defiant, very violent people that we house at the Justice Center."But Blake Strode, executive director of the nonprofit law firm ArchCity Defenders, said inmates have been airing grievances for weeks — the city just hasn't done anything about them. ArchCity has a jail hotline (314-643-8773) to take calls from inmates and their families. Like the Bail Project, ArchCity has received a surge of calls since mid-December from inmates concerned about COVID-19 spread. Other repeated complaints have included freezing temperatures, harsh treatment by officers and inadequate access to medical care."I can only tell you that we've heard the same demands over and over and over again," Strode said.After the protests in December and January, the city responded by moving dozens of inmates to the Medium Security Institution, better known as the Workhouse. (One of the signs that inmates hung out of the broken windows this morning read "Free 57," an apparent reference to the men who were punished with new lockdowns during one of the earlier protests.) Jail reform advocates have worked for years to shut down the Workhouse, citing brutal conditions. It appeared they had finally pushed the city to make that happen last year, but officials have been slow to act. The majority of people incarcerated in the city (876 today, according to the city's corrections site) now stay in the newer City Justice Center across from City Hall, but the Workhouse remains in use.After officers regained control of the fourth floor of the Justice Center today, 55 inmates were relocated to a more secure, segregated unit on another floor, while 65 others were shipped to the Workhouse."These are very, very violent men that are housed in these two units," Edwards said.Milton and Strode both pointed out that inmates in the city jails are awaiting trial and are presumed innocent. They accused Edwards of using fear-mongering to distract from legitimate issues raised repeatedly by inmates. They also worried that city officials would use the uprising to justify keeping the Workhouse open even longer.Both organizations have worked to free inmates during the pandemic, arguing that the cash bail system preys on the poor, hitting minority communities hardest. In St. Louis, inmates typically spend months locked up if they can't afford bail."In that situation," Strode said, "you have very many people that are, rightly, upset."