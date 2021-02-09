The Big Top Is Returning to St. Louis

click to enlarge COURTESY OF KRANZBERG ARTS FOUNDATION

The Big Top is coming back.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Come one, come all to see the circular ring back in St. Louis once again. The Kranzberg Arts Foundation has announced the reopening of The Big Top, the extravagant red tent that serves as an event center. It is expected to welcome the public back in March and remain open until the end of 2021.The Big Top, established in 2018, is located off of Washington Avenue in the Grand Center Arts District and typically operates from April through October. This year, the venue is expected to host a plethora of events — both circus-oriented and not. The list includes the local artists of Dance St. Louis, Big Muddy Dance Company, St. Lou Fringe Festival, concerts produced by Jamo Presents and more.The tent also expects performances by Circus Flora, a St. Louis circus crew whose offices are located in The Big Top year round. It'll be the group's 35th anniversary.The 1,200-person site will have COVID-19 safety measures in place upon reopening, as well as new restrooms and technology upgrades. The Kranzberg Arts Foundation even boasts new contactless concessions, with a pre-order and QR code system for Big Top visitors."We are thrilled to bring one of St. Louis' favorite venues back to life this year with an exciting array of world class entertainment that our audiences have been desperately craving," says Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in a press release."With a limited capacity and our proven COVID-19 mitigation policies in place, we will provide a safe and comfortable experience for our guests,” he writes.Attending an event at The Big Top, hosted by local St. Louis talent, may be the perfect way to safely get out of the pandemic slump. Whether it's a craft show or a concert, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation promises a “one-of-a-kind experience” under their red tented roof.