Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Funeral Van Carrying Body Stolen in St. Louis County, Police Say

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge Police say the stolen van is similar to this one, with "William C Harris" written on the side. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Police say the stolen van is similar to this one, with "William C Harris" written on the side.

Auto thieves stole a funeral home's van — including a woman's body in the back, authorities say.

St. Louis County police say William C. Harris Funeral home's 2012 Nissan NV1500 van was left running this morning in the parking lot of a QuickTrip at 12110 Lusher Road in Spanish Lake when someone hopped in and drove off.



The time of the call was 10:26 a.m., police say, and they've put out a description of the vehicle in hopes of recovering it — and its human cargo — as soon as possible.

The van is white with "William C Harris Funeral" written across the side. A logo on the back depicts an "H" nestled inside green wreaths. The Missouri license plate number is 5MDX73.

Reached by phone, a man at the funeral home told the RFT he had another call coming in and hung up.

Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints
The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
The Midwife's Path to Justice
Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. State Screws Up, Some St. Louis County Residents Might Have to Wait on Vaccine Read More

  2. Missouri Rep Indicted for Fake Stem Cell Treatments Also Faked Credentials Read More

  3. Hartmann: St. Louis Spy Force Has Potential Read More

  4. Lt. Col. Troy Doyle Details Allegations of Racism in Suit Against St. Louis County Read More

  5. St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation