Thursday, February 11, 2021
Funeral Van Carrying Body Stolen in St. Louis County, Police Say
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 12:24 PM
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
-
Police say the stolen van is similar to this one, with "William C Harris" written on the side.
Auto thieves stole a funeral home's van — including a woman's body in the back, authorities say.
St. Louis County police say William C. Harris Funeral home's 2012 Nissan NV1500 van was left running this morning in the parking lot of a QuickTrip at 12110 Lusher Road in Spanish Lake when someone hopped in and drove off.
The time of the call was 10:26 a.m., police say, and they've put out a description of the vehicle in hopes of recovering it — and its human cargo — as soon as possible.
The van is white with "William C Harris Funeral" written across the side. A logo on the back depicts an "H" nestled inside green wreaths. The Missouri license plate number is 5MDX73.
Reached by phone, a man at the funeral home told the RFT
he had another call coming in and hung up.
Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: St. Louis, news, St. Louis news, Missouri, Spanish Lake, funeral, van, body stolen, Image
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.