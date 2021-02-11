Funeral Van Carrying Body Stolen in St. Louis County, Police Say

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE

Police say the stolen van is similar to this one, with "William C Harris" written on the side.

Auto thieves stole a funeral home's van — including a woman's body in the back, authorities say.St. Louis County police say William C. Harris Funeral home's 2012 Nissan NV1500 van was left running this morning in the parking lot of a QuickTrip at 12110 Lusher Road in Spanish Lake when someone hopped in and drove off.The time of the call was 10:26 a.m., police say, and they've put out a description of the vehicle in hopes of recovering it — and its human cargo — as soon as possible.The van is white with "William C Harris Funeral" written across the side. A logo on the back depicts an "H" nestled inside green wreaths. The Missouri license plate number is 5MDX73.Reached by phone, a man at the funeral home told thehe had another call coming in and hung up.Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.