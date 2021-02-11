St. Louis Weather Expected to Stay Below Freezing Until February 20

Extremely dangerous wind chills are expected this weekend for much of the region. Temperatures below 0F will combine...Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Thursday, February 11, 2021
We’re on day six of below-freezing temperatures here in St. Louis, and the forecast doesn’t seem to favor us either.
Spring will be here in just a few short weeks, but it looks like Mother Nature is going to show us her full strength until then as St. Louis temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until at least February 20, 2021.
Next Saturday the temperature might creep up just over freezing for a while during the day, which will end what is expected to be a fourteen-day streak of below-freezing days. KMOV’s Steve Templeton
says the local record for consecutive below-freezing days happened in 1977 when St. Louis endured eighteen long days of this brutal weather while they listened to Rose Royce’s “Car Wash.” (Presumably.)
The US National Weather Service in St. Louis says that the worst of it is still yet to come. As of today, they’re predicting that a blast of polar air
will bring below-zero temperatures this weekend, with wind chills as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Wind chills this low will result in frostbite and hypothermia, or even death,” says the NWS. “If you must venture outdoors, be certain to wear several layers of clothing and cover exposed skin.”
