Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 12, 2021

St. Louis County Partnering With Fire Departments to Get Vaccines to Long-Term Care Residents

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge Time to roll up more sleeves. - @MDGOVPICS / FLICKR

Some of our most vulnerable neighbors are finally getting the help they need thanks to a partnership between St. Louis County and Emergency Medical Services.

They’ve worked out a system in which fire district personnel will vaccinate around 1,000 residents and staff of group homes and other housing facilities that have not yet received a vaccination. Some will be vaccinated at their facilities by fire district staffers in mobile EMS units and others will be transported to a vaccination site at a firehouse.



Participating fire districts include Affton, Eureka, Mehlville, Pattonville and Richmond Heights. Vaccinations start this week.

From the St. Louis County Department of Public Health press release:

“Most residents of long-term care facilities in St. Louis County already received vaccines from their pharmacy providers under a federal program. The facilities being served in this new effort did not qualify for such assistance. Many of them house older residents with mobility challenges that might otherwise prevent them from getting vaccinated. Anyone in a congregant living situation is at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and most of these residents have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from the disease”

After this mission has been completed, the Department of Public Health plans to “expand the partnership to administer vaccinations to home-bound residents across St. Louis County.”

The press release about the partnership is below.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health Announces EMS Partnership

Posted by The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints
The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
The Midwife's Path to Justice
Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Weather Expected to Stay Below Freezing Until February 20 Read More

  2. Funeral Van Carrying Body Stolen in St. Louis County, Police Say Read More

  3. Missouri Bill Would Welcome Our Robot (Delivery) Overlords Read More

  4. State Screws Up, Some St. Louis County Residents Might Have to Wait on Vaccine Read More

  5. Lt. Col. Troy Doyle Details Allegations of Racism in Suit Against St. Louis County Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation