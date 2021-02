St. Louis Weather Forecast Says Snow, Possible Record-Cold Lows This Weekend

Arctic air will spill south and reinforce the already cold airmass over the weekend. Record cold lows and record cold highs will likely be in jeopardy Sunday and Monday. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx #coldweather Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Friday, February 12, 2021

There is growing confidence that widespread snowfall accumulations will impact the central portion of the country over... Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Friday, February 12, 2021

This cold weather we’ve been having lately in St. Louis isn’t going away anytime soon, say forecasters. In fact, this weekend brings more snow and the very terrifying possibility that we’re going to set new record-low temperatures.The National Weather Service in St. Louis says there’s a “high likelihood” of our area will be getting two or more inches of snow before Tuesday. They predict that snow will move in as early as Sunday afternoon and will continue through Monday.The good news, though, is that the snow is expected to be the light, fluffy kind that is easy to shovel and plow.The bad news is that the snow is not going to be the worst weather-related problem in the coming days. That honor belongs to the arctic blast creeping up behind us.KMOV meteorologist Steve Templeton warns that in addition to the snow, the mercury will drop considerably this weekend, and we’ll see wind chills of “around -14 to -18 in St. Louis.”The NWS recommends wearing multiple layers of clothes if you go outside during these temperatures. And if you have to drive, they say to make sure your vehicle is winter ready — including having a full tank of gas and packing extra clothes and blankets just in case you get stranded somewhere.Stay safe, St. Louis.