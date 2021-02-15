Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, February 15, 2021

St. Louis Weather Forecast Says 9 Inches Might Be Coming (In the Unsexy Way)

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM

If you like snow, you're in luck! The potential for more accumulating snow is increasing during the Wednesday-Thursday...

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021



Those sub-zero temperatures were just foreplay, apparently, because the St. Louis area might soon get nine thick inches... of snow.

It’s coming down hard out there across the entire Midwest, leaving the roads an unsexy version of NSFW, because they are literally not safe. Even Texas has been sprayed with the white stuff and it’s practically shut down half of the state.

Up here in Missouri we knew it was on the way and we’re more prepared to handle an icy load (we have plows, salt trucks, etc.) but even we are not ready to take nine full inches.

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021



According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, local road conditions are “deteriorating” as this band of heavy snow moves through town.

“Snow falling onto sub-freezing roads is making roads very slick and more snow is on its way today,” says the NWS. “Keep yourself, your neighbors, and emergency workers safe by STAYING HOME.”

2/15/2021 10:15am Update: 🚨STAY HOME: Road conditions are deteriorating across the region this morning🚨 Snow falling...

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021



The snow in the St. Louis area is expected to continue today into tonight and the “intensity” of the snow is expected to increase, too;

From the NWS:

“A major winter storm is expected to impact the area today into tonight. Light snow this morning will increase in intensity this afternoon and continue into evening. The snow may become heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 5 to 9” are expected across the St. Louis metro and locations south and east. Elsewhere, 2 to 5” of snow is anticipated. Heavy snow and drifting snow will make travel dangerous. Cold temperatures could become life-threatening to any stranded motorists!”

In addition to keeping an extra blanket and clothes in your car in case you get stranded somewhere, the NWS also says the wind chills might reach -30 degrees Fahrenheit by Tuesday, so make sure to bring your animals inside.

But even once this storm blows through, we might have to prepare to get blasted again. They’re also predicting more snow later this week.

Dangerous wind chills of -15 to -30F are expected across much of the area today into Tuesday. Limit time spent outdoors...

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
