St. Louis Weather Forecast Says 9 Inches Might Be Coming (In the Unsexy Way)

If you like snow, you're in luck! The potential for more accumulating snow is increasing during the Wednesday-Thursday...Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021
2/15/2021 10:15am Update: 🚨STAY HOME: Road conditions are deteriorating across the region this morning🚨 Snow falling...Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021
“A major winter storm is expected to impact the area today into tonight. Light snow this morning will increase in intensity this afternoon and continue into evening. The snow may become heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 5 to 9” are expected across the St. Louis metro and locations south and east. Elsewhere, 2 to 5” of snow is anticipated. Heavy snow and drifting snow will make travel dangerous. Cold temperatures could become life-threatening to any stranded motorists!”
Dangerous wind chills of -15 to -30F are expected across much of the area today into Tuesday. Limit time spent outdoors...Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.